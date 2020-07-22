The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees discussed a plan that would move the start date back during its regular work session Tuesday morning.
During the work session, no decisions are made. All decisions will be made during the regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Currently, the LISD calendar has teachers beginning the year on Aug. 3 and students beginning on Aug. 13 with an end instruction date of May 20 (without closures due to COVID).
The board was leaning toward Plan A during the work session. Plan A would move the teacher start date to Aug. 10, the student start date to Aug. 24 and the last day of instruction to May 27.
Plan B would move the teacher start date to Aug. 17, the student start date to Aug. 31 and the later day of instruction to June 4.
Board member Hall Henderson said he didn’t want to push the first day back too far for the sake of the students who have needed to be back in school since March.
Board member Allyson Langston said she preferred Plan A best because she felt like the district needed time to do scenario planning but understood the need not to push back the date too far.
Superintendent Lynn Torres said the district is preparing a 15-page document to go out to parents on the safe start of school.
“This is a big week as far as announcements and communications coming out,” Torres said. “Tomorrow there will be a communication with staff about expectations. We were waiting for you and action on the calendar to move ahead on that. We’re going to tell staff on Wednesday. Then our portal for parents will open on Friday.”
In that portal will be the new calendar as well as the 15-page document covering what the district will be doing from transportation to meals to cleanliness to protocols and more. Torres said masks will be required for students in the third grade and higher.
The document also will have four scenarios on what will happen when there is an exposure of a student or teacher to the virus, and it will describe what the virtual learning academy will look like for families who choose that option.
“We need to make those plans, but we need parents to feel comfortable with what they’re choosing and to know all of that information,” Torres said.
The board also discussed the proposed 2020-21 salary compensation plan and its terms. Chief Financial Officer Charlotte Bynum presented the current prediction on revenue for the year and what different levels of raises would look like.
A 2% raise would cost $1.2 million and would mean a beginning teacher pay would receive an increase of $910, making the incoming pay $46,420.
She also presented a plan to increase the district’s contribution to staff’s insurance program to $300 for a projected cost of almost $2.6 million.
The board members expressed concern about doing both a raise and an insurance contribution bump because the economy looks to be on the precipice of a recession. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar predicted the amount of general revenue available for the state’s current two-year budget is projected to be roughly $11.5 billion less than originally estimated, putting the state at a potential $4.6 billion deficit by August 2021.
Bynum said she knows the state will have to make some cuts in some areas, but there is no way to predict that. She said she believes they are being very conservative with raises with the information they have, including a predicted $1.2 million excess revenue over expenditures.
“Is now the time to do this insurance (plan) as opposed to putting away some more dollars to lessen the blow next year?” board president Scott Skelton asked. “If they (the state) come back and take that money back or even a portion of that money, we’re going to be back where we were.
“I always say we’ve got to pay teachers, we’ve got to buy buses, we’ve got to buy technology and we’ve got to do maintenance on buildings. The way we were funded before, we could only do three or two-and-a-half of those things and we had to let one go. Finally, they funded us at a level where we could do it, and low and behold we have COVID-19 and a recession.”
The board also discussed manuals related to the gifted and talented program as required by House Bill 3. Deputy Superintendent Kurt Stephens said the bill requires school boards to approve the documents every three years.
The board had questions regarding discipline and exiting the program. Langston said there have been issues in the past where the district didn’t have much ability to respond to a student with disciplinary problems in the program.
“So, when I saw this, I was like, ‘Oh, this is something we can do,’” she said. “Then I was like, ‘By the time you go through all this, how many months have gone past and how many kids have you lost because you’ve got this discipline problem?’”
Langston said she worried this was too much of a lengthy process and if she were a teacher, she would just throw up her hands and send them to the office. Skelton asked if the policy was mandated by the bill or if the bill simply mandated that they have a manual and they could set the policy locally.
“If you’re going to be in the program, you need to meet certain levels of discipline,” Skelton said. “That’s not unreasonable, I don’t think. If they can’t, then we can’t have this big bureaucracy that causes us not to be able to do what we need to do.”
They said they wanted to craft a policy that was reasonable to teachers and fair to students.
The board discussed two budget amendments on purchasing a vehicle that could help staff and students who might be stranded during a trip and a set of portable bleachers to help during the 2020-21 sports season should capacity be limited and social distancing required.
The board and administration also discussed the purchase of additional personal protective equipment to handle the remainder of the year after the supplies provided by the TEA run dry.
Purchasing and Risk Management coordinator Tim Hobbs said the district is looking at several vendors who should have enough supplies to meet the district’s demands.
“TEA has been pretty up-front that the supplies they are sending are to get schools started,” Stephens said. “If you give every student and teacher a mask, the disposable ones they are sending will cover maybe two weeks of school.”
He said the district is speaking with several groups about helping support students with masks, either by making the masks or purchasing them.
The board also discussed a purchase of more than 2,000 Dell computers totaling more than $50,000 that would provide nearly a one-to-one student to device ratio.
Stephens covered some changes to the student and employee hand books. For students, dress code has been waived this year and the middle school discipline plan has been updated.
For teachers, the notice of emergency board meetings has changed from a two-hour notice to a one-hour notice, additional information has been provided to protect employees who serve as jurors, more information regarding the timing of curriculum and delivery has been added, information has been added regarding public information on private devices, bad weather days have been renamed emergency school closing, and more information has been added on employees who have been convicted of crimes.
For teachers and students, the policy for communication has changed to require any communication delivered outside of the district’s formats be documented.
For example, if a coach texted a student for additional information, the coach would have to screenshot the messages and email it to themselves so it is within the network and not on a private phone.
The board also discussed purchasing a property at 507 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for $20,000 to demolish and build additional parking.
