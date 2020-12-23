St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin today administered the first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Memorial Lufkin was among sites in East Texas to receive hundreds of doses this week.
The hospital administered the first vaccines beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
“Today is a day of hope for all of us as we receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and prepare to begin administering them,” said Dr. John Sanders, ER physician at Memorial Lufkin.
“It was painless,’’ Sanders said. ‘‘My advice would be for those able to receive the vaccine, they should get it.’’
The hospital received 100 doses of its allocated 600 doses of the vaccine this week. More Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is expected however at this point there is not a specified time.
“We see this historic day as the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” Delisa Richardson, an employee in the Patient Care Department, said. “I feel like I’m already covered by my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ — the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination is just a little added coverage. I encourage those who have the vaccine available to them to take advantage and get the vaccination.”
St. Luke’s Health-Memorial is following CDC and state guidelines for vaccine prioritization, which includes health care workers who are at higher risk due to where they work as well as other factors.
For more information, visit stlukeshealth.org/CovidVaccine.
