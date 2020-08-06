The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.
This brings the total number of positive tests in Angelina County to 2,120 and the total active cases to 937, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll.
The health district reported 1,769 positive tests, 860 estimated recoveries and 38 probable cases Thursday morning.
The health district will now be reporting probable cases and will no longer be reporting deaths, as per the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The DSHS reported 1,755 positive cases and 38 deaths in Angelina County as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the TDCJ reported four active offender cases, 266 recovered offender cases, seven active employee cases and 44 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility.
They also reported 15 active offender cases, 11 recovered offender cases, two active employee cases and two recovered employee case at the Diboll Prison Unit.
The TDCJ also reported 17 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The health district also reported 700 positive cases, 24 probable cases and 192 recovered cases in Polk County, as well as 160 positive, one probable and 115 recovered in San Augustine County.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported five COVID suspected admitted, 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations/ventilated, 20 adult ventilators in use and 20 available adult ventilators in Angelina County hospitals as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
They also reported one suspected COVID in ICU, four suspected COVID in general/isolation, 37 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to general units/isolation as well as 14 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU.
The DSHS also reported 459,887 positive cases, 7,497 deaths, an estimated 315,652 recoveries and an estimated 136,738 active cases across the state of Texas as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Their dashboard states 8,706 new cases and 236 new deaths were reported on Wednesday.
