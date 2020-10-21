The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and 22 probable cases Thursday and 26 new COVID-19 cases and 34 new probable cases Tuesday.
The new cases bring the cumulative number of positive tests in Angelina County to 3,182 and the total active cases to 732, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll, as well as the probable cases listed by the health district.
Health district director Sharon Shaw believes the probables should be considered positives because they’re treated the same way: People are encouraged to follow the same quarantine guidelines and given the same regimen, she said.
The state does not include probables when reporting active cases, so their active cases are lower than would be considered active in Angelina County by the health district.
The health district reported 2,277 positive tests and 536 probable cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County on Tuesday. The health district did not list recoveries; Shaw said it’s not feasible to calculate that on a local level.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,251 positive cases, 88 fatalities, 2,085 recoveries and 78 active cases in the county on Tuesday.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council said COVID-19 patients take up 7.14% of general and intensive care unit beds in Angelina County. It listed three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the ICU and no suspected cases. It also lists 14 confirmed cases in general isolation at local hospitals with no suspected cases.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one active offender case, 256 recovered offender cases, three active employee cases and 56 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility on Tuesday.
The TDCJ also reported 20 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The department also reported no active offender cases and 38 recovered offender cases in the Diboll Prison Unit. It lists no active employee cases and 15 recovered employee cases.
Starting Sept. 9, the state also began requiring school districts to file weekly reports on new COVID-19 cases among students, teachers and staff. The Texas Education Agency and DSHS will collect and update the data, which will be published and sorted by district.
That data shows 5,725 cumulative positive student cases and 4,132 positive staff cases. However, the state is clear that that data ends in the last week of September. New information has not been posted since Sept. 27.
Lufkin ISD rolled out an online daily COVID-19 tracking dashboard. The dashboard will be updated daily with the numbers of students and staff who are currently quarantined or reported positive for the coronavirus and can be accessed at sites.google.com/lufkinisd.org/covid-tracking/home.
There were two new positive cases among students and none among staff on Tuesday. There were 166 students and 18 staff members in isolation or under quarantine.
Statewide, the DSHS on Tuesday reported 833,557 positive cases, 17,087 deaths, an estimated 733,758 recoveries and an estimated 83,973 active cases. Its dashboard also reported 4,856 new daily cases and 65 new deaths, Tuesday. A total of 7,444,326 molecular tests had been conducted as of Monday.
The true number of cases statewide is likely higher because many haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick, according to the Associated Press.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.
