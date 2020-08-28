The Angelina County & Cities Health Department reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 and the Texas Department of State Health Services reported three new COVID-19 deaths.
The health district lists that update as of Aug. 26, however, the update was not made on the health district website until sometime late Thursday or early Friday. The update comes days after their last update, which was on Aug. 24.
Health district administrator Sharon Shaw said the update was as of Aug. 26.
The DSHS’s last update was at 5:35 p.m. Thursday.
The new cases bring the total number of positive tests in Angelina County to 2,484 and the total active cases to 458, including the probable cases and those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll.
“(A probable case) is treated exactly the same as a positive,” Shaw said. “Same isolation and quarantine, same infectious rate. Just a different testing process.”
The health district reported 2,002 positive tests, 1,769 estimated recoveries and 217 probable cases Friday.
The DSHS reported 1,968 positive cases, 65 fatalities and 1,769 recoveries in Angelina County.
The TDCJ reported no active offender cases, 267 recovered offender cases, six active employee cases and 44 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility as of 11:20 a.m. Friday. There are 22 on medical restriction and none are in isolation.
The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The department also reported two active offender cases, 31 recovered offender cases in the Diboll Prison Unit. They list no active employee cases and 15 recovered employee cases. There are 79 people on medical restriction, three in medical isolation and the facility is still on lockdown.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported six COVID-19 hospitalizations/ventilated, 11 adult ventilators in use and 33 available adult ventilators in Angelina County hospitals.
The council also reported 16 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to general units/isolation with two suspected cases. They also report 12 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU, with no suspected cases listed.
The health district reported 778 positive cases, 71 probable cases and 680 recovered cases in Polk County. They reported 18 positive, 20 probable and 154 recovered in San Augustine County.
The DSHS also reported 597,737 positive cases, 12,070 deaths, an estimated 478,752 recoveries and an estimated 106,915 active cases across the state of Texas. Their dashboard reported 5,059 new cases and 265 new deaths were reported for Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.