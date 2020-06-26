Gerald Williamson, Lufkin's director of public safety, has released a statement and statistics urging the public to take precautions as emergency transports and hospitalizations continue to rise in Angelina County.
"Our locals hospitals are currently seeing a big increase in the number of inpatient and outpatient COVID-19 cases,” Williamson said. “Anything we can do to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community is the priority right now. Wearing masks in public and continued social distancing are part of the equation.”
Williamson asked that citizens remember the importance of wearing masks and staying socially distanced to prevent Lufkin's health care system from becoming so inundated with COVID-19 patients that there are no beds available or staff to care for them.
Currently, Lufkin Fire paramedics are seeing an average of six transports related to COVID-19 per day. In May, those stats were at only one a week, he said.
"The battle with COVID-19 is far from over. We’re still in the middle of the fight and no one needs to let their guard down,” Williamson said. “Let’s wear our masks, practice social distancing and personal hygiene. Do your part to slow the spread of COVID in Lufkin.”
As of Friday morning, Angelina County had 638 active cases — 464 cases reported by the Angelina County & Cities Health District and 161 offender and 13 employee cases reported by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the Duncan Unit in Diboll.
The health district is reporting six COVID-related deaths, and the TDCJ is reporting six deaths for a county total of 12.
Williamson said while the county (reported by the health district) has remained at six deaths for the past couple of weeks, city officials are being told by "health care sources" of two additional deaths that are being evaluated as COVID-19 related.
In the release, Williamson included statistics from the Department of State Health Services. The DSHS designates Trauma Service Area H as Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto and Tyler counties with a total estimated population of 272,151.
As of Friday morning in Area H, there were:
■ 35 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations
■ 556 staffed hospital beds
■ 200 available hospital beds
■ 18 available ICU beds
■ 111 available ventilators
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.