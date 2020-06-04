Nacogdoches County’s 21st fatality was among four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, according to the County Emergency Management Office.
The latest fatal case involved a woman in her 40s who had been a city resident. The three other cases are that of a man in his 40s who lives in the city and two county residents: a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 90s.
These additional cases bring the total diagnosed since mid-March to 291, with 60 of those considered active.
Thus far, only 10 cases have been confirmed by a state testing initiative focusing on jail inmates, nursing homes and health care workers. Local leaders expect a spike in case numbers as those results come back. After an inmate tested positive and was transferred to another facility last month, all test results from Nacogdoches County Jail inmates and staff have been negative.
A local call center remains open from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 468-4787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.