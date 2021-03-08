The Diboll One Act Play troupe will be performing at bi-district for the first time in more than 20 years for its performance of “Steel Magnolias.”
The team advanced at its recent district competition and will be heading to bi-district on March 20. Sponsor Melissa Kaemmerling said she is very proud of the students.
The acting team is made up of six juniors and seniors — Destiny King, 11th; Amberle Cumming, 12th; Korbynn Harper, 11th; Preslie Dulaney, 12th; Abigail Wilkerson, 12th; and Hannah Cooper.
They said they were both excited and nervous for the next competition, and Abigail said she was relieved they made it because they put a lot of work into the performance.
The students spent many hours rehearsing and had to work around each others’ conflicting schedules with their many other activities and responsibilities in their final years of high school.
One challenge they faced was the snowstorm, which just so happened to land the week right before their district competition. They tried to have their dress rehearsal over video call, but then they lost power or internet, and they had to practice solo and hope for the best.
They also had to experiment to find masks that worked with their performance. They wanted to find something that showed their facial expressions. The first masks they found definitely did not do the trick, but they eventually found mostly clear masks that worked.
Kaemmerling said she encouraged them to do their best and enjoy the performance and have fun.
“Mrs. K always says that every moment leading up, there’s always one little thing that could be more and another thing that could be more, but when we get on stage, we always blow up,” Destiny said. “I just feel like being on stage and being backstage is different. When we’re backstage, we’re worried and we’re nervous about being on stage in front of people, getting our lines right. But when we get on stage, it kind of just feels like it comes naturally and we can actually have fun with it.”
“I think all the trouble that we’ve been through, though, has really brought us together as a cast,” Amberle said. “Not only as a cast, but as friends, too.”
Through moments like that and a lot of study, the students were able to capture the essence of their characters in “Steel Magnolias,” they said. Destiny said she thinks they watched the movie somewhere around 10 times, at least.
Hannah said they all resemble their characters in some way or another, as well.
“They are all very strong-willed women, just like their characters,” Kaemmerling said. “This is true.”
Acting as these characters has made them become a part of their characters, as well, Korbynn said. It is coming out within their own personal character. They hope to work on character progression and showing more emotion before bi-district.
One of the most striking moments of the competition was when the girls went up on stage, and they began holding hands and consoling one another just like their characters in the play, Abigail said.
“It was nerve-racking, but it was very sweet,” she said.
Destiny said the awards were very nerve-racking because the team advanced last year for the first time in more than 20 years, but they weren’t able to perform because of the pandemic.
“We were waiting and hearing everybody else, ‘Oh, you advance, you advance,’ and when they called our name, it was just, I don’t know, it felt amazing,” she said.
“It was this big sense of unity for me,” Preslie said. “Everybody stood up and cheered, and we were all holding hands and hugging each other. My hands were so sweaty after. We were holding them so tight because we were the last ones called.”
“It was very spiritual,” Amberle said. “The entire time before this, we prayed and we fasted. This was all we could talk about. At the very beginning before we went on, we said our prayer and we had tears in our eyes. There was such relief that we knew it was in God’s hands. When we performed, we did our best. It was amazing.”
