The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 29 new COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon. The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting three new deaths since Tuesday.
This brings the total number of positive tests in Angelina County to 2,257 and the total active cases to 1,064, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll.
The health district reported 1,898 positive tests, 860 estimated recoveries and 99 probable cases Thursday afternoon.
The health district will now be reporting probable cases and will no longer be reporting deaths, as per the DSHS.
The DSHS reported 1,869 positive cases, 49 deaths and 860 recoveries in Angelina County as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lufkin dropped off The New York Times’ Top 15 U.S. cities “where new deaths are increasing the most.” The city has now taken the No. 4 spot for where new deaths are decreasing the most and the No. 18 spot for where new cases are decreasing the most
The TDCJ reported four active offender cases, 264 recovered offender cases, seven active employee cases and 44 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
The department also reported eight active offender cases, 21 recovered offender cases, seven active employee cases and four recovered employee cases at the Diboll Prison Unit. There are 302 people on medical restriction, 11 in medical isolation and the facility is now on lockdown.
The TDCJ also reported 17 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations/ventilated, 17 adult ventilators in use and 27 available adult ventilators in Angelina County hospitals as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
The council also reported 29 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to general units/isolation with three suspected cases. They also report 14 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU, with no suspected cases listed.
The health district reported 769 positive cases, 54 probable cases and 192 recovered cases in Polk County, as well as 178 positive, six probable and 115 recovered in San Augustine County.
The DSHS also reported 513,575 positive cases, 9,289 deaths, an estimated 375,760 recoveries and an estimated 128,526 active cases across the state of Texas as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Their dashboard states 6,755 new cases and 255 new deaths were reported on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.