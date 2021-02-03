Six Angelina County residents died from the coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, bringing the total number of fatalities to 225.
There have been 81 fatalities related to the coronavirus in Angelina County since Dec. 31, 2020.
To put this into perspective, between the years 2016-18, 306.5 people per 100,000 died from any form of cardiovascular disease in Angelina County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Angelina County does not have a population of 100,000, so the actual number of cardiovascular disease-related fatalities would be lower than that rate per 100,000.
The county’s coronavirus case fatality rate is 3.05%, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The state estimates there are 778 active cases and that there have been 6,349 recoveries from the 7,352 positive and probable cases.
The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients grew slightly on Wednesday, though the total patient census dropped at Woodland Heights Medical Center and St. Luke’s Health-Memorial of Lufkin, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. That decline contributed in part to the 44.77% census rate.
SETRAC data showed 22 COVID-19 patients in general isolation and 31 in the intensive care units on Wednesday. The number of hospitalized ill has steadily declined over the past seven days.
There were 68 hospitalized on Jan. 28 and 53 hospitalized on Wednesday, SETRAC data showed.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District had not released a case update as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
