The Angelina County & Cities Health District confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, bringing the county's total to 309.
In Angelina County, 3,128 people have been tested, according to the Angelina County website. An estimated 160 have recovered, six are hospitalized and five have been ruled COVID-19-related deaths.
There were 1,392 tests completed in Angelina County through health district coordination.
Thursday's new cases bring the county close to the same total as Nacogdoches County, which is reporting 310 cases, 22 deaths, 1,649 tests given and an estimated 231 recovered as of Tuesday afternoon.
Polk County has 65 cases with 32 recoveries. San Augustine has 55 cases, 21 recoveries, one hospitalization and four deaths.
Seven cases out of 163 tests conducted by the health district's testing partnership have been found in other counties.
Overall, the health district has confirmed 463 cases, completed 1,978 tests (not including negative tests completed by the National Guard or negative tests from nursing homes), estimated 213 recovered, eight hospitalized and confirmed nine COVID-19 related deaths in its service area.
Health district administrator Sharon Shaw on Tuesday said that roughly 43% of the cases came from testing conducted in the drive-thru; 25% came from hospitals outside of the jurisdiction, urgent cares, free standing Emergency Districts or physician clinics; 20% came from jurisdictional hospitals; and 11% came from National Guard testing.
The state is reporting 79,757 cases, 1,885 fatalities, 1,348,893 tested and an estimated 52,449 recovered as of Thursday afternoon.
