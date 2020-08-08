Diboll ISD released a 39-page document detailing its Return to Learn plan for the 2020-21 school year.
“As a school district, Diboll ISD looks forward to welcoming students back to school on August 20, 2020,” the document states. “Despite the challenges with COVID-19, our district will continue to provide excellent education to our students, which will include both in-person and options for synchronous and asynchronous environments. As the public health crisis continues, we have been planning for the opening of the 2020-21 school year with a focus on the health, safety and well-being of our staff, students and community.”
Plans will remain flexible to accommodate potential changes, but they will prioritize keeping the community informed, the document states.
A list of seven key priorities and focus ares were identified in the document:
■ Public health and safety
■ Instructional continuity
■ Maintaining workforce
■ Parent choice
■ Equity
■ Innovation
■ Communication
Families and staff were surveyed this summer from May 15 through July 10, and 1,101 families and 183 teachers participated, the document states.
The family survey focused on seeking feedback on student overall learning experience, connectivity/technology, student engagement, social emotional well-being, what improvements could be made for the fall and the greatest concerns with returning for the school year.
The teacher survey focused on seeking feedback on instructional barriers and obstacles faced during the closure, student engagement, student instructional support, communication with students, staff and leadership and overall well-being.
Regardless of the learning environment, the district is committed to ensuring that students have an equitable experience and access to high quality instruction, the document states.
Teachers will plan instruction which is content consistent and environment specific to “meet the student where they are” for face-to-face and virtual learning. Students in both learning formats will “engage in high-quality learning experiences aligned to Diboll ISD curriculum and Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills.”
Instruction will be quickly and easily transferable to remote in the event of a temporary school closure, the document states.
“All special education settings will be reviewed on an individual basis to maximize the health and safety of all students within the classroom to meet the individual needs of the students which may include the provision of personal protective equipment, modifications to the classroom setting, and review of the daily schedule,” the document states.
For remote learning, the curriculum, rigor and assignments will be the same as in-person instruction, the document states.
Teachers will teach students from their classrooms or other assigned district facilities and will provide instruction, learning resources and support through Google Classroom.
Parents are expected to provide support as a “learning coach” to ensure they have access to a device, a place to work and are actively engaged in virtual learning activities.
“We will ensure open lines of communication between teachers, students and parents as we work together to ensure each student is academically and socially-emotionally future ready,” the document states.
Grading will be consistent with the guidelines and practices used in all face-to-face instruction.
Attendance will be taken for in-person and virtual learning environments. Students who login to the Diboll ISD website each day and engage in teacher-assigned learning apps by 3 p.m. each day will be considered present.
“Parents and students will receive absence notifications via Skyward after 6 p.m. each day and will be reminded of the opportunity to resolve that day’s absence if the student engages in learning before 11:59 p.m. of the same day via Diboll ISD Google classroom,” the document states. “Any absences recorded but resolved by the student before 11:59 p.m. on the same day will be reconciled based on login records of the Diboll ISD website.”
The document also states that if a student engages in asynchronous learning and completes the entire week’s worth of learning activities on Monday and does not log in for the remainder of the week, he or she will be marked present on Monday and counted absent for Tuesday through Friday.
“It is important that students understand that remote learning attendance is based on daily engagement, not solely the completion of assignments. State law TEC §25.092 and Diboll ISD Policy FEC (Local) and (Legal) still require students to attend at least 90% of their classes to receive credit and be promoted. Remote attendance will count in the same manner as on-campus (face-to-face) attendance in satisfying this requirement,” the document states.
