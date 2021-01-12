State officials reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths in Angelina County, and regional officials reported nearly double the COVID-19 hospitalizations since the peak of the pandemic during summer 2020.
The Department of State Health Services reported 171 deaths on Tuesday in addition to 3,851 confirmed cases, 2,386 probable cases, 1,225 estimated active cases and 4,481 estimated recovered cases.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported 76 COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday. Of those, 54 were in general isolation, nine were in the ICU, 22 were suspected and 10 were new admits.
The COVID-19 census was 29.58%. Of the active cases, the 171 deaths make up 6.2%.
The state reported 1,753,059 confirmed cases, 242,233 probable cases, 30,219 deaths and 1,595,600 estimated recovered. There were also an estimated 353,664 active cases and 22,110 new confirmed cases, 3,191 new probable cases and 286 new reported deaths Tuesday.
