Pineywoods Community Academy released a video on the upcoming school year Thursday morning.
The video is the 12th of a series started in March titled ''Dr. Vaughn's Voice'' designed to give people a chance to see what is going on in the school posted on the Pineywoods Tech Support YouTube channel.
In the video, PCA Director of Schools Ken Vaughn is pictured in the new playground about to be finished after a summer of construction, drinking a mug of coffee and reading the book "Who Moved My Cheese?" by Dr. Spencer Johnson.
"The month of July is usually an exciting time for teachers, kids, parents as we prepare for another school year," Vaughn said. "This year, however, the water's become muddy. If COVID-19 didn't teach us anything else, it taught us this — there are more things important in life than putting our face to our cellphones, roaming around the world, getting on social media, maybe even looking for a Wi-Fi hotspot and stumbling into a pond."
He said PCA understands that many parents don't want the job of educating their students, and he said he has met many parents who say their children are coming back to school, even asking if he could take them now.
"We get it. It's tough work," he said. "It's also a calling. Teachers teach because they love kids. One of the most important things for children is consistency. When things are up in the air, continually changing, we know they do not function as well."
Construction is the new norm for educational delivery, Vaughn said. But they understand if they cover their mouths and noses and frequently wash and sanitize their hands, they are less likely to spread any virus, he said.
"Over the past two months, we have been working to develop a safe plan for our students, our staff, our community," he said. "The preparation includes cleaning our schools, traffic flows in between classrooms, temperature scans upon entering the building, cafeteria plans and student training of hand sanitation and how to cough into your clothing and your elbow."
Vaughn said the school is not modifying its calendar from how it was presented before COVID-19 with the exception of adding the month of June in the event "we have to be closed down longer than we need to."
Some four-day weeks were built into the calendar already to be used for staff development and pacing instruction. A week of no school also was built into the calendar for February, the highest month of the spread of flu, to clean the building and have some time away from campus.
Then another week off was planned in April immediately after state assessments.
"Academically, it's a brilliant calendar," Vaughn said. "Our kids work hard for six weeks in January and February, then they can take a break. They come back and work hard for six weeks, take the state assessment test and then take a break."
They will take advantage of the four-day weeks and week-long breaks to clean the school, if needed, he said.
Additionally, the school will be offering a choice for asynchronous remote learning for those families who would like to keep their children at home.
Vaughn said the school was concerned with offering synchronous virtual learning for several reasons. He said they didn't know if there was enough Wi-Fi bandwidth available to handle all the students who would need to be online simultaneously with their teachers every class period every day and because they didn't know who all could see the video.
He likened asynchronous instruction to the remote instructional design of the last part of the spring semester of 2020 when Gov. Greg Abbott closed all schools because of the virus.
"It is different, though, in accountability," he said. "Our students will have to get online every day to be marked in attendance. Missed attendance will reflect an absence by the student and possible academic consequences exactly like what happens during a regular school year."
He said the Texas Education Agency has repeatedly stressed that asynchronous instruction will look exactly like instruction on campus.
Parents will soon be asked to commit to either on-campus or asynchronous remote instruction for the first nine weeks grading period.
"We're excited about the new playground for our kids, and we're excited about the challenge that is before us," Vaughn said. "Yeah, someone's moved our cheese, but you know what? We're ready and we're prepared."
