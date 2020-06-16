The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees discussed preliminary budget and tax rate numbers for the 2020-21 school year at its regular work session Tuesday afternoon.
Chief financial officer Charlotte Bynum presented a preliminary tax rate of $1.3175, which is 8/100ths of a cent less than the 2019/20 rate of $1.3183.
The rate increased in debt service from 25 cents to 28 cents as payments on bond debt increased.
However, it also decreased in maintenance and operating costs because of requirements from the state. Last year, the maximum amount school districts were allowed to have for the M&O portion of taxes decreased from $1.17 to $1.0683 because of the compression rates introduced in House Bill 3.
This year, because of the possible increase in property values greater than 4%, Lufkin ISD is only allowed to have a maximum of $1.0375.
“Our revenue for the past couple of years looks great, but it’s obvious, as we’ve been through the budget, that local control is nonexistent,” board member Hall Henderson said. “We don’t have control of our tax rate. We don’t have control of our state contributions. We really don’t have control of our local contributions because they’re going to tell us what we can set our rate at.”
Board president Scott Skelton said the theme of this budget season is caution. He said another cause for concern would be if the state legislature backs up on the unprecedented funding that House Bill 3 provided in 2019.
The current estimated revenue is $79,580,374. The current proposed expenditures are $78,555,900. That leaves $1,024,474 in revenue that would exceed expenditures.
The expenditures could possibly include raises, new teaching/counseling/specialist/etc., positions and more.
The estimated revenue presented was based on a number of factors, including property tax values. This year, property values are expected to increase by 9.15%, Bynum said.
However, she said the Appraisal District told her the reason why there was so much of an increase was commercial property (the majority being apartment complexes), and if there is a protest from now through certification, the values could decrease by $20 million ($200,000 in tax collections).
The budget and tax rate will not be finalized until the public hearing set for Aug. 27.
The board also discussed healthcare costs and the district’s contribution, renewing a radio broadcast agreement with Pentagon Communications for Lufkin Panther sports events, a Texas Education Agency waiver regarding parent notice requirements for students at risk for failure and the district investment policy.
Superintendent Lynn Torres also briefly discussed preparation for the 2020-21 school year and issues regarding House Bill 3.
"Despite the pandemic and everything else, House Bill 3 is marching on," she said. "We have our first brush with the required Reading Academy this summer. We'll actually be bringing in and using as our test case our principals, our instructional coaches, our literacy interventionists and in some cases our assistant principals to undergo the first level of training for that."
She said the state is now going to provide personal protective equipment to all schools, and the district is thankful they will not have to navigate the market to purchase that.
Torres said there will be two conference calls with Education Commissioner Mike Morath this week, and she has heard there will be a big reveal for superintendents on Thursday.
"What we're waiting to hear is how he's going to handle average daily attendance payments in the upcoming year when we have the ever present chance that some students might be tuning in virtually and some might be traditional face-to-face," she said.
The district did send out a survey to parents, and Torres said the answers were "all over the map," but that most everyone realized that coming back traditionally in the fall may not be an option.
"Most people said they could support some type of hybrid instruction that included whether or not you made a conscious decision as a family to do virtual or you had to do an A/B situation," she said. "Most said it was not ideal, but it worked from March until now and they could support it.
"What came into play were questions about we need more guidance, we need more hands-on approach by the teachers."
No action was made during this meeting. All action will be taken at the board’s next regular meeting on Thursday.
