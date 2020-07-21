The University Interscholastic League ended the wait for high schools across the state on Tuesday morning as it announced the schedule for fall sports for the upcoming season.
The schedule will go on as originally planned for schools competing in Class 1A through Class 4A, while Class 5A and 6A will be pushed back just over a month.
Those changes will affect Lufkin's athletic schedule, although they are much less drastic than plans put in place across the sports landscape.
"We're tickled to death by the decision," Lufkin head coach and athletic director Todd Quick said. "We have a date and we have a chance. Now what's important is for all the players, the coaches, the towns and the communities to take care of business and follow the protocols that will give us the chance to play."
Fall practices for Lufkin's volleyball and football teams will start on Sept. 7 instead of the original plan for Aug. 3.
The first date for football games will be on Sept. 24 with district certification set for Dec. 5. That span will allow for 11 weeks of competition for teams in 5A and 6A.
Lufkin is currently set to push its schedule back to a Sept. 25 start at Tyler Lee.
"As of right now, we're just starting on Sept. 25 and playing our schedule in the order like it was," Quick said. "They've given us the regulations to get to that point, and we're thrilled especially for the seniors who have worked for this for a long time. That's not just football. That's every sport we have."
Football playoffs will begin on the week of Dec. 12 with the state championship date yet to be officially announced. The championship games will be held in January.
It was originally scheduled to open the season in Tyler on Aug. 28.
Class 5A and 6A volleyball teams will open practices on Sept. 7, and the first day for games will be on Sept. 14. District certification is set for Nov. 17 with the state championship set for Dec. 11-12.
Team tennis and cross country in Class 5A and 6A will have their first meets on Sept. 7.
Cross country district certification deadline is set for Nov. 14 with the state championship on Dec. 5.
Team tennis' district certification deadline is Oct. 24 with the state championship set for Nov. 11-12.
The statewide schedule for UIL at the 1A through 4A levels will go on as scheduled with volleyball and football starting workouts on Aug. 3.
The first date for football games is Aug. 27 with district certification set for Nov. 7. State championship weekend is set for Dec. 16-19.
Diboll, Groveton, Corrigan-Camden and Huntington are set to open their seasons on Aug. 28.
Volleyball games can start on Aug. 10, district certification is Oct. 27 and the state tournament is Nov. 18-21.
Cross country and team tennis can start their season on Aug. 17 with district certification and state championships on the same weekend as Class 5A and 6A.
The UIL plan was put in place with several of the largest schools across Texas delaying the start of the return of students to the classroom.
The majority of the smaller schools in the state come from outside that area.
"The bigger the towns and the communities, there are obviously going to be more cases," Quick said. "At the 1A to 4A level, there aren't quite as many for the most part. This lets us buy some time to hopefully push that curve down and get the numbers down. It makes a lot of sense for those that aren't necessarily in the position to make those decisions at the state level."
In addition, UIL basketball scheduling also saw changes in games outside of district.
In the 2020-21 season, no tournaments or showcases will be allowed at the high school level. That will include the regional tournament.
There will also be a maximum of 27 games.
In addition, teams will be limited to two scrimmages with no more than four teams allowed on scrimmage sites.
The basketball schedule is still set to start in November.
