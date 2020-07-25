The deadline to respond to the 2020 Census was pushed back to Oct. 31, according to DaVina Morris, the executive assistant for the Deep East Texas Council of Governments.
“Since there has been so much going on with COVID and we haven’t really been able to utilize the boots on the ground like we initially thought, they have moved the self-response rate back to October 31,” Morris said. “That means anybody can respond by mail, internet or phone until October 31.”
In Angelina County, 53.4% of households had responded to the census by July 22. The final response rate in 2010 was 64.7%, Morris said.
In Nacogdoches County, 50.3% of households had responded to the census by July 22. The final response rate in 2010 was 60%.
In Texas as a whole, 57.2% of households had responded by July 22. The final response rate in 2010 was 64.4%.
“You can see that we’re quite a few numbers off from our 2010 self-response rate,” Morris said. “The Census Bureau is having a Census Bureau Surge Week in Texas because there are so many areas that the self-response rate is low in.”
Surge Week runs through Sunday. DETCOG will connect with census coordinators and create an action plan to get information out. They’re hoping to work with school districts that are currently sending out a lot of information with the new school year.
“We’re hoping to partner with them to get some more letters and fliers out to homes, to remind people to count themselves in the census as well as themselves,” Morris said. “The census is also sending out a sixth reminder postcard and that is set to arrive in homes between July 22 and July 28.”
This is likely the last reminder that will be sent to homes encouraging residents to respond to the census, Morris said. In May and June, individuals went out to leave packets on the doorsteps of homes.
This was important for Deep East Texas counties where residents were in more rural areas that mail may not have arrived in or where the residents may have missed online references to the census, Morris said.
“Since that has taken place, we are hopeful that we will see those numbers increase because now (rural residents) do have something and we want them to complete those packets,” Morris said.
If there is still no response after these packets, there will be a non-response follow-up. What this means is on Aug. 11, census takers will visit households with personal protection equipment and following social distancing guidelines.
“They cannot ask for any documentation or identification. (Residents) don’t have to prove who they are saying lives in the home,” Morris said.
Morris acknowledged that people may not want anyone unknown anywhere near their homes right now while COVID-19 still rages through many regional communities.
“If we can remind our communities that they can complete their census by phone or the internet, then that would be great,” Morris said. “Because then, no one has to show up at their house.”
Mobile questionnaire assistance units also will be deployed at essential service places like grocery stores, banks and pharmacies. This will begin with units targeting areas with the lowest self-response rates.
“I want to see if we can narrow down when that’s going to happen in our area,” Morris said. “Right now they’re judging that it will happen in early August, but they don’t have a set date.”
More information on that will be distributed as Morris gets it, she said.
On Thursday, Census Counts will host a webinar to discuss the census and redistricting. More information on that will be posted as it becomes available as well.
