Since last week we have been printing a specially created logo promoting getting vaccinated and wearing a mask at the top of the front page. You also will see this on our website and our social media feeds.
We strongly believe in getting the COVID-19 vaccine, continuing to wear masks and maintaining social distancing. Those are the only ways we are going to keep everyone safe from contracting this virus until a greater portion of our community, and the world, has been vaccinated.
It is our responsibility as a community to protect one another. While you may not feel you need to be protected, you do need to protect others from you. Even if you feel fine — you could be a carrier and not even know it. Only your mask will stop the spread.
No one is immune from this virus. Some of us have been fortunate not to have contracted it or to have contracted it and it’s been nothing worse than feeling bad for a few days.
But others not only suffered a great deal after contracting the virus but also continue to feel the effects of it weeks and months after the virus has left their system.
And, millions have died from it — 268 from Angelina County, 47,169 in Texas, 550,000 in the U.S. and 2.79 million worldwide.
It’s a sneaky, unpredictable and difficult virus to detect and treat. And now there are variants for which we have to be on the lookout.
While we have lamented the length of time it took to get our county designated as a vaccine hub in order to begin receiving at least 2,000 doses a week for Angelina County residents, we believe now is the time to move forward.
With the work being done by health district administrator Sharon Shaw and her team, as well as state Rep. Trent Ashby’s office, more and more vaccines are expected to be headed this way. And not just for Angelina County but for our friends in the surrounding counties.
A huge number of volunteers have put in a lot of time and energy into helping develop a vaccination clinic that runs very smoothly. I received my first shot a couple of weeks ago after having registered online. I was not there quite 30 minutes, from the time I parked to the time I arrived back at my car.
With electronic data collection, the process has quickened considerably. From check-in to shot and out the door, it was simple, easy and comforting. The health care providers who give the shots and those watching over you for 15 minutes, all volunteers, are caring and kind.
So now it’s your turn. Get vaccinated. Mask up. Social distance. Avoid being in large crowds.
If we don’t get complacent but remain vigilant — following the four directives — maybe we will get to put the masks away for good and get back to what we all consider normal sooner rather than later.
Show you care by protecting others from your air and getting vaccinated.
