My “little” brother Randy is a pretty private person. About the only time anyone other than his wife Lory sees him is when he’s at work. Otherwise, he stays to himself and with her. If I want to find him during his time off, I’ve gotta stalk him around his pond or somewhere else on his property.
Dude doesn’t even have any form of social media. None. Can’t blame him there. He spent nearly 30 years as a patrol cop, so he’s fully aware of just how screwed up the world can be. He’s seen firsthand what people are capable of doing to each other. Why would he want to see any more of it on his phone or computer screen? No wonder he stays to himself.
Nope. I don’t blame him one bit.
But for this week at least, I wish he had a social media account, because I know he’d be embarrassed all to heck.
For several days, Randy’s been in an ICU unit in a local hospital, fighting like crazy to beat this stupid virus. I won’t lie. I’ve been scared to death for him. I can’t get to him. Only Lory is allowed anywhere near him, and even her contact has been severely limited. Just a couple of years ago, Little Brother fought off cancer. A big victory for sure, but one that left his immune system all out of whack. Adding COVID to his list of enemies is making for an even tougher fight.
Because I know how he is about keeping things private, I haven’t mentioned anything — not on social media or anywhere else outside our family. So I was a little surprised when I started getting messages from people asking how he’s doing and letting me know they’re sending up tons of prayers on his behalf.
Then, a couple of days ago, some of his former co-workers posted about him on social media, and suddenly Randy’s situation just blew up. It’s everywhere I look. I went ahead and shared some stuff just so folks would know what’s going on — as if most of ’em hadn’t found out already.
It’s gonna mortify him when he sees it, but it sure makes me feel good to know there are so many people who care about him. He can sit by his pond and keep his trap shut. He can’t stop any of us from worrying about him.
One thing jumping out at me in all the responses to the post is how people of all walks of life have something good to say about him. Man, there are people of every flavor and age group out there trying to lift him up. I see those little “praying hands” icons showing up in different colors, and it’s a beautiful thing. Randy just recently retired from the Lufkin Police Department and began working as a school resource officer at Central ISD. I’ve had parents reach out on behalf of some of their little ones who are worried about “Officer Randy.”
By Wednesday, some of those posts had been shared hundreds of times, and thousands of people had seen them. More well wishes and “prayers up” notifications. My phone’s been blowing up for days, with people letting me know they’re thinking about him.
All those different people are genuinely concerned about one guy. The guy’s like some kind of rock star or something.
Why? What’s his big secret?
I’ve known him since he was born, so I know I can answer the question.
He cares.
Sounds a little cliché, but it’s true. Randy just cares about everybody. He always has. He’s weird like that.
A while back, he and I were standing in line in a store together. A young guy approached Randy and struck up a pleasant conversation with him. Randy asked how the guy’s family was doing, how his new job was going and some other casual stuff. When they finished talking, Randy gave the guy a pat on his back, and they both went on with their day.
I asked my brother who the young man was, and Randy replied, “A guy I had to arrest a while back.”
Wait. You arrested the guy, and he’s still coming up to you acting all friendly?
It should have confused me, but knowing my brother the way I do, it didn’t. He really cared about the kid, no matter what had taken place earlier.
Nowadays, police officers aren’t exactly high on the popularity list, thanks to some bad ones in the bunches. Nobody ever wants to see a cop. Victims are mad the men and women in badges didn’t stop a crime, and the criminals are mad when they get caught. Seeing someone acting nice to a cop — even the one who arrested him — was something to behold.
The outpouring I’m witnessing on Randy’s behalf only surprises me because I didn’t think so many people knew of his current situation. I’m not surprised one bit to see how many people love him. Little Brother’s obviously doing something right.
I can’t possibly express my thanks to everyone who’s lifting up Randy. There are too many, and I’m a little like my brother when it comes to private stuff.
I just hope they know how much what they’re doing means to all of us.
What I will do is make danged sure that as soon as he’s able to climb out of that hospital room and head to his fish pond, I’m gonna show him everything people are saying about him. I want him to know how his caring self managed to generate a pretty big fan club. His face will turn red. He’ll look for somewhere to hide. He won’t have any idea what to say.
Man, I can’t wait.
I’m gonna embarrass the ever-lovin’ crap out of him.
