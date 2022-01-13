The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported one new fatality related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Angelina County.
A total of 432 people have died from the virus since the pandemic first struck the county in 2020. Of those, 168 were reported in 2020, 298 were reported in 2021 and four have been reported this year.
The state also estimated there were 616 active cases Wednesday, up from the 556 reported Jan. 10. The state’s numbers do not reflect those reported by the Angelina County & Cities Health District, though.
The health district did not post an update Wednesday, so case counts reflected those reported as of Jan. 10 when the county had seen 15,761 confirmed cases.
Reported hospitalizations related to the virus decreased slightly from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.
There were 21 people in general isolation reported Jan. 12, down from the 23 reported on Jan. 11. There also were 23 people in the intensive care unit reported Jan. 12, up from the 22 reported on Jan. 11.
Local hospitals report 13 suspected COVID-19 cases with no information as to whether they are in general isolation or the ICU.
More than 91,000 doses of a vaccine have been administered in Angelina County, state data shows. The largest group of people vaccinated are women between 16 and 49 years old, followed by men in the same age group. However, this is the largest grouping of age demographics; the others are from 5-11 years old, 12-15 years, 50-64 years old, 65-79 years old and 80 plus.
Women between 50 and 79 years old make up more than 26% of vaccines administered if age groups are added together similarly to the largest grouping demographic.
Statewide, Texas added 61,113 people to the newly confirmed case count and 14,704 to the new probable case count. There were 136 newly reported fatalities statewide on Wednesday.
The largest demographic of people catching the virus are men, who make up 61.2% of the state’s cases, according to DSHS. Hispanics and whites also make up a majority of the cases with 37% and 32.1% of the statewide cases, respectively.
