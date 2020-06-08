Following a May announcement to delay the Texas Blueberry Festival, the Nacogdoches County Chamber dashed hopes for a 2020 event on Monday, citing continued health and economic concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We gave strong consideration to our options, but sadly came to the conclusion that it would be difficult to recreate this festival in this uncertain health and economic environment,” festival chair Grace Handler said. “We look forward to a bigger and better Texas Blueberry Festival in 2021 when things hopefully return to normal.”
Originally set this Saturday, the festival is typically held on the second Saturday in June. Rescheduling the event in 2020 would have also presented logistical challenges, and there was also concern for the safety of those involved, Chamber board chair Claire Robbins said.
“The Chamber does not want to risk the health of our employees, visitors and volunteers,” she said.
A Blueberry Color Splash coloring event is continuing through the end of the month, and local businesses will proceeds with blueberry-related promotions and in-store events, Handler said.
“We wish to thank our presenting sponsor, Tipton Ford, for their continued support for this important event,” said C. Wayne Mitchell, president & CEO of the Chamber. “Tipton Ford, along with dozens of other sponsors help to make this event possible. We promise that we will be back next year with a spectacular event. ”
Last year’s 30th annual festival drew a crowd of 24,000, with many hotels sold out through the weekend.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 560-5533.
