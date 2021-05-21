As you thumbed through our recent high school graduation section in our latest Weekend Edition, you noticed the hundreds of smiling faces that belong to students from Lufkin, Alto, Apple Springs, Central, Centerville, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Huntington Pride, Pineywoods Community Academy, Wells and Zavalla who have wrapped up their high school careers.
During the course of the last year, those students have seen their lives upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seems life was normal through spring break of 2020 then it was anything but, with students learning they wouldn’t be returning to school until fall, at the earliest, after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order closing all schools for the remainder of the school year.
This year students saw a gradual return to normalcy: The Angelina County Fair returned, proms were held and UIL sports and academic competitions resumed.
Graduation ceremonies will involve social distancing, but there’s no longer a need for the hybrid and drive-thru ceremonies schools held in 2020.
As many area students wrap up their high school careers under circumstances none of us ever had to face when we were in school, we want to recognize these students for achieving this important milestone. Graduating from high school is an accomplishment worth celebrating and marks the beginning of adult life and the responsibilities that brings.
Our upcoming graduates know what it took to earn their diploma, and the challenges they faced in their academic and personal lives along the way. They also know the unique challenges they endured to tackle their studies in a predominantly online, distance-learning format during this pandemic. All of their educational experiences, including the less-than-ideal ones over the last year, have been great preparation for the years to come.
We join these students’ families in congratulating them and offer this advice as they begin the next phase of their life:
■ It is good to have a plan for the next phase of your life, but be flexible and prepared to change it. Many of the career opportunities available today did not exist when your parents graduated from high school.
■ Look for a career that utilizes not only your skills but your interests and values, as well. Those who do what they love for a living are the most fulfilled — and, often, the wealthiest — people.
■ When you find your dream job, remember your family is still the most important thing. Take care of them.
■ Speaking of family: If you are fortunate enough to be able to, ask your parents and grandparents about your family’s history. There will come a time when you will have questions and no one will be around to answer them.
■ Be patient. Many of life’s disappointments come from expecting too much too soon. Set realistic goals in life, then work toward achieving them.
■ Be nice every chance you get. It doesn’t cost you anything to be friendly, cordial or courteous. Even though it costs nothing, being nice will pay you dividends over time.
■ Being right is not always that important; being sensitive to others is.
■ Learn to listen more than talk. You’ll often be surprised at what you hear when you listen.
■ Make sure you know how to manage your money. Learn how to make a monthly budget and stick to it, and save all you can. You will need those savings to build a credit history and make major purchases. While it is difficult to think about turning 65 when you are 18, you need to begin saving for your retirement today. Learn to separate needs from wants every time you make a purchase. You’ll thank yourself in 30 or 40 years. Keep your college loans to a minimum, as well.
■ Don’t forget to do something for yourself every day. Make sure your to-do list includes something to which you look forward. Working toward that goal will help you accomplish the other items on your list.
■ Don’t forget to call home. If you’re moving away for college, keep up with what’s going on here by bookmarking lufkindailynews.com and liking us on Facebook and Twitter. Write a letter to the editor if you feel strongly about an issue.
■ Do something that helps someone every day. It can be something as simple as a phone call or text to a friend. Give back to your community. Donate your time to a worthy cause, and do not be afraid to “pay it forward,” for you will be rewarded. Likewise, do not be afraid to ask for help along the way.
■ Relish this moment. It’s an exciting turn in your life. You are now the captain of your ship, the master of your soul.
We wish all the graduates Godspeed on your journeys.
Editor’s note: The idea for this piece came from a former Lufkin Daily News editor, who penned the first version several years ago. We’ve added some reminders over the years as it has become an annual part of our graduation coverage, because we think it is important for all of us to remember these things.
