Hospitalization rates in Angelina County and Trauma Service Area H have risen to the highest they have been since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Tuesday, Angelina County had 62 COVID-19 patients in general isolation and 24 patients in the ICU, 23 of whom were admitted that day.
The highest Angelina County had been before this point was 51 in general isolation in July 2020, according to state data.
Trauma Service Area H had 114 in COVID-19 patients general isolation, 43 in the ICU and one suspected COVID-19 case, 33 of whom were admitted that day.
Trauma Service Area H had 115 in COVID-19 patients in general isolation on Monday. Its highest point before that was 93 in general isolation in July of 2020.
Trauma Service Area H has a 38.20% COVID-19 census, and Angelina County has a 40% COVID-19 census. Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order GA-32 requires service areas to be at less than 15% capacity for more than seven straight days for restaurants to operate at 75% capacity, hospitals to conduct elective surgeries and bars to be open.
Angelina County makes up the majority of hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area H with Nacogdoches County following suit with 41 COVID-19 patients in general isolation and 16 patients in ICU, seven of which were admitted on Tuesday.
Polk County has eight COVID-19 patients in general isolation and three in the ICU, two of which admitted on Tuesday. Tyler County has three COVID-19 patients in general isolation and one suspect COVID-19 patient, one of which was admitted on Tuesday.
Sabine County, San Augustine County and San Jacinto County have reported no COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday.
The Department of State Health Services reported Angelina County had 3,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2,144 probable cases, 153 deaths, 1,055 estimated active cases and 4,628 estimated recoveries Tuesday.
The state reported a statewide total of 1,626,568 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 216,585 probable cases, 28,219 deaths, 314,465 estimated active cases and 1,488,189 estimated recovered cases. The state reported 26,543 confirmed cases, 26,543 new confirmed cases, 3,637 new probable cases and 250 new deaths on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.