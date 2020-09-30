Huntington ISD will transition to all face-to-face instruction for the second nine weeks.
“As we approach the end of our first nine weeks of school, we have had the opportunity to continuously monitor and reflect on the start of our school year,” Superintendent David Flowers said in a statement to parents. “In spite of the overwhelming challenges that have been presented, our students, teachers, parents and staff have helped HISD clear the ‘obstacles’ that have come our way.”
Flowers said that 90% (163 of 1573) of Huntington students are currently enrolled in face-to-face instruction. The district started at around 88%, and a few have returned since the first day, he said.
Overall enrollment also was down some due to a large senior class last year and from some families choosing to transition to homeschooling, he said.
The statements says that thanks to safety protocols, none of the eight cases on Huntington campuses thus far have resulted from contact at school. Five of those cases were students and three were staff.
On top of that, a large percentage of at-home learners were generally not being successful, Flowers said.
“After reviewing the data from our first six weeks of school, a large majority of our remote learners are not being successful,” Flowers said. “This new data supports the overwhelming consensus that the most successful environment to educate students is face-to-face. As such, HISD must adapt and change in order to provide the best educational experience for our students.”
This information was shared with the board, and together they decided it was most important to prevent the lengthening of an already large academic gap, Flowers said.
“We realize we were in an academic emergency with the data we were receiving for our remote learners,” Flowers said. “A large percentage were struggling.”
With this announcement, all Huntington students must begin attending on-campus instruction on Oct. 20 — the first day of the second nine weeks.
The last day of remote learning will be Oct. 16. Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be provided with instructional support for the duration of the illness, the statement reads.
However, the district is not blind to those parents who may still not want their child to come back to campus. Flowers said this was a tough decision, but the district had to look at the data and student performance.
“We believe this decision is in the best interest of the students and staff of Huntington ISD,” Flowers said. “We also understand that there will be some who do not agree with this decision. We respect your right to do so.”
Flowers offered some options for parents who do not want to send their child back to campus just yet:
■ Request transfer status from any other public school or TEA accredited charter school who accepts online transfers
■ Withdraw your child to engage in homeschool education
■ Enroll your child in an online school operated by the Texas Virtual School Network — K-12 online, free for third through 12th grade, tuition for kindergarter through second grade, and TTU K-12, which costs tuition
Flowers said he has seen 1A and 2A schools who have gone back to all in-person, but he has not seen a district of Huntington’s size yet. However, they had to make the decision that was best for their community, he said.
He shared four worries he had that led to this decision: distance learners falling behind and losing credit, fatigue and stress teachers are feeling, 90% of students on-campus who may not be getting the full educational experience and the longterm effects of what TEA would expect with accountability, graduation rates and more.
“We hate it, but that’s why we put the information there to give them some options for those that do have concerns,” Flowers said. “We care for all our students, but we need them in school. It’s the best place for them. The classroom teacher is No. 1 for a student’s education.”
