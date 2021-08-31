Zavalla ISD announced Tuesday morning that it would be closing all of its campuses from Wednesday until next Tuesday, Sept. 7, due to the high number of absences it has seen.
All extracurricular activities for the district have been canceled as well.
The district had 65 absences on Tuesday, with 15 having been confirmed as due to COVID-19 as of 11:30 a.m.
“We believe this is in the best interest and safety of our faculty, staff and students, which is our top priority,” superintendent Zach Crawford said in a letter to the district Tuesday morning.
Crawford declined requests for further comment.
