ZAVALLA — Main Street in Zavalla was full of cars filled with students ready to embark on the first day of an unusual school year Thursday morning.
“I’m excited,” 10-year-old Kai Tamez said. “I want to see my friends.”
“I can’t wait to find out who’s in my class,” 9-year-old Paislee Tamez said. “I got the teacher I wanted.”
The two were making a TikTok video with their mother Aubree Johnson to mark the occasion.
“I’m hopeful,” Johnson said. “We’re just going to take it day by day, that’s the plan. Take it day by day and wash our hands.”
Families lined the parking lot in their vehicles saying goodbye and taking pictures and videos while staff greeted the students by name, took their temperature and ushered them into the building to find their classrooms.
Jessica Grimes said her 8-year-old daughter Chesa had been very excited for school, especially so she could see her friends again. Chesa said her favorite subject was reading and she liked her teacher.
Grimes said they weren’t worried for the first day.
“We’re totally ready. We’re anti-mask, so we’re ready for it,” she said.
Six-year-old Austin Brown said he was ready for the day and was looking forward to playing and seeing his friends.
“I’m excited,” Lacey Brown said. “I’m more nervous about us not getting to take them in and see, but I trust the school’s doing everything they can do.”
