The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of positive cases in Angelina County to 2,389, including cases from the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll.
With updates from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the total number of active cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday is 1,060.
The health district reported 1,953 positive tests, 860 estimated recoveries and 156 probable cases in Angelina County on Wednesday.
The Department of State Health Services is reporting 54 COVID-19 deaths in Angelina County.
The TDCJ reported four active offender cases, 265 recovered offender cases, six active employee cases and 44 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. There are 22 patients on medical restriction and four in isolation.
The department also reported three active offender cases, 26 recovered offender cases, eight active employee cases and seven recovered employee cases at the Diboll Prison Unit. There are 297 patients on medical restriction and five in isolation. The facility is on lockdown.
The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The DSHS reported three new cases of the new coronavirus in Nacogdoches County as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,193. There have been 1,056 estimated recoveries and 32 deaths in Nacogdoches County, and 105 cases are still estimated to be active.
Texas had 6,474 new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 557,256 confirmed cases with an estimated 424,685 recovered and an estimated 122,012 active. The DSHS reported 309 new fatalities on Wednesday for a total of 10,559 Texans who have died from COVID-19. A total of 4,517,189 molecular tests had been conducted as of Tuesday.
Despite the mounting deaths, Gov. Greg Abbott told the Associated Press the outlook in Texas is improving. Hospitalizations have plunged by the thousands from July's peak and held steady with about 5,974 patients Wednesday. The rolling average of people who test positive for the virus in Texas also remained below 11% as of Tuesday.
A positivity rate under 10% is an indicator that a state has robust testing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. State health officials say demand for testing has dropped in recent weeks although plenty of tests are available.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
