Lufkin’s Walmart and Sam’s Club have become two of more than 1,000 locations in 22 states receiving federal COVID-19 vaccine allocations today.
The vaccines are provided through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in locations across the U.S. with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare, a press release from the company states.
“Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health and wellness. “We’re committed to helping people live better — and healthier — lives in Texas, and we take that role very seriously. We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”
While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians are standing ready to help expand vaccine access across the country, the press release said.
The company is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and different states to move quickly in administering the vaccines, and consulted with the CDC when deciding where to offer the vaccines, taking into account population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources, among other factors.
“The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is another important step in public health’s effort to vaccinate Texans,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services. “It means more vaccines available to more people in more places, and we appreciate the pharmacies’ willingness to help vaccinate our priority populations.”
For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.
The scheduler will provide information on appointments and a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile.
Individuals do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign up for an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.