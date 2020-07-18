Miscommunication and bad information runs thick throughout many small communities — not just Angelina County — as the number of people infected by COVID-19 rises.
The number of positive tests coming back in Angelina County has grown dramatically in the last few weeks, especially when compared to the start of the virus. There were three new cases a day on average from the end of March through the end of May.
It took six weeks to reach 100 cases.
It took 20 days to reach 200.
Now it has become more common to see headlines with 50, 60, 100 cases a day and no real explanation as to why.
There were 205 new reported cases between July 7 and 10. There were 257 new cases between July 14 and 16.
The weekend of July 18 and 19 represent the two-week mark from the Fourth of July during which families and communities joined in large groups across the county for celebrations. And as has become typical, the first of the upcoming week will likely showcase a new high score for COVID-19 cases.
“Much of the United States is experiencing what is called by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and public health experts as substantial, uncontrolled transmission,” Angelina County & Cities Health District administrator Sharon Shaw said.
“Large scale, uncontrolled community transmission, including communal settings (e.g., schools, workplaces) … is the highest classification of COVID spread. Angelina and Polk counties are experiencing uncontrolled transmission. The numbers will continue to increase until widespread adherence to mitigation efforts are achieved — which are wearing masks appropriately and consistently, social distancing and proper hygiene practices.”
The health district stopped posting the number of tests taken in the county weeks ago as testing became so widespread and the number of people being tested increased dramatically.
“The availability of testing is widespread now and there is no tracking mechanism for the total number of tests administered. Only positives are being tallied on a daily basis,” Shaw said.
Testing is now being provided at “most freestanding urgent care/emergency centers and many physician offices in addition to the hospital pre-op testing, hospital emergency rooms and inpatient testing,” Shaw said.
Through the health district partnership mechanism there have been more than 2,400 tests taken in Polk and Angelina counties, Shaw said. Additionally, Shaw has continually clarified that the health district does not count the number of positive tests, but the positive cases. This can become confusing, especially when faced with the reality that someone can test positive multiple times.
“An individual may test positive for several weeks or months after their initial positive test,” Shaw said. “The COVID nasal swab test collects a sample that contains COVID genetic matter. Fragments of that genetic matter may linger in the human body.
“The CDC, at this point in time, believes that the individual is no longer infectious and does not spread the disease. ACCHD has seen individuals test positive for up to three months after their initial positive test.”
That’s why the health district is counting the people, not the swabs, she said
The bright spot at the end of the tunnel, for many, lies in the recovery rate, which has increased even if reporting of that increase hasn’t remained consistent. Between July 14 and 15, there was a jump of 175 new recoveries listed.
But while the number of recovered increases, so do the number of people in hospital beds and on ventilators. On July 13, there were five people with the coronavirus in the intensive care unit, 17 in general isolation and three suspected cases.
On July 17, there were 16 in the ICU, 38 in general isolation and still two suspected cases.
And while the number of dead rises and likely will continue to, it has been a slow rise. Of the 1,000 ill in Angelina County, there have been 12 deaths. (Those numbers do not reflect the number of positive cases and deaths from the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility.) That is a death rate of .12%.
Which, while sad, is heartening when considering the potential of recovery.
