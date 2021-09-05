Hudson ISD announced Friday night that it would be implementing measures from stage 3 of its health mitigation protocol due to a decrease in attendance rate.
The attendance rate dropped just below 85%, superintendent Donny Webb said. The district will know more next week, when students who initially were required to stay home begin to return, he said.
The district had the following report of COVID-19 cases, both test-confirmed and presumptive positive, for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3:
Monday: five staff members, 27 students (this includes the prior weekend report)
Tuesday: two staff members, 16 students
Wednesday: three staff members, 16 students
Thursday: seven staff members, 9 students
Friday: zero staff members, four students (as of 6 p.m. Friday)
Monday was the district’s highest reporting period of the year, Webb said. With the number of students absent with various illnesses and other reasons, coupled with the new quarantine guidelines put into place this week, the district’s attendance rate has decreased to a point that it will implement a few additional mitigation measures, he said.
These measures will include: more frequent sanitization of high-traffic areas, increased frequency of student/athlete personal hand sanitizing, additional modifications that will provide separation of large groups of students, virtual meetings with parents, suspension of pep rallies and large group gatherings as appropriate and cancellation of extracurricular practices if deemed necessary due to an outbreak among the group.
Also, beginning Tuesday, parents will not be allowed to enter the campus to eat with children or drop off food/snacks for large groups but parents may still drop off lunch for their own children at the front office. Each campus’s measures will look a little different because they are all unique, Webb said.
As the district has been closely monitoring local district COVID-19-related data, it has been looking for patterns of spread among classrooms and groups. During its analysis, the district learned that higher percentages of spread were found in some athletic/extracurricular programs, hence the reason for additional measures specific to these programs, Webb said. With the new variant being more contagious, the district will continue to monitor the data and make adjustments as needed, he said.
“Before the school year began, we had a significant number of students and staff ill with the virus,” he said. “During this first three weeks of school, we have analyzed current spread and were not surprised to find the spread within the household was significant. Where one sibling or family member became symptomatic, other members of the household began to show symptoms within a very short period of time. Again, this was no surprise. Unlike last year, we know the delta variant is much more contagious, especially among younger children. What we have not been able to prove at this time is rampant spreading within the classroom or even on buses.”
As the variant is so much more contagious, the district is asking parents and students to consider the voluntary use of masking, Webb said.
“It is certainly our hope and prayer that the trend will continue to decrease,” he said. “Again, we must balance our duty of care for all students with our educational mission. While it is not an easy task, we must continue to work together, be a team, be reasonable and build one another up rather than politicize and divide.”
