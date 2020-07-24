U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Woodville, on Thursday took a hard line against U.S.-China relations during a phone conversation with the Deep East Texas Council of Governments board of directors.
“If anything, we know that these Chinese cannot be trusted,” Babin said.
“We need to bring our supply chains back home. We don’t need our pharmaceuticals, we don’t need any strategic assets or any manufacturing to be done by China.”
Babin called into Thursday’s meeting from Washington, D.C., to discuss COVID-19, jobs and the CARES Act. At the end of his update, he took questions from the board, which is made up of city and county leaders from throughout the region.
San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd asked Babin where the $2.1 trillon given out in the CARES Act came from and whether China loaned the money to the United States. Babin said it’s borrowed from “whoever wants to buy our paper. That’s the way this thing works.”
“I can tell you if there’s a silver lining, judge, behind any of this COVID plague and pandemic, it’s the very fact that I think Americans have had their eyes opened,” Babin said. “I think both parties, the administration, and I think just about everybody in this country realizes that China is no friend.”
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently ordered the closure of the Chinese Consulate in Houston “because Beijing’s actions threaten our people and our prosperity.’’
The U.S. on Tuesday ordered the consulate closed within 72 hours, alleging that Chinese agents had tried to steal data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas A&M medical system and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, according to The Associated Press.
The consulate in Houston was the first one China opened in the U.S. after the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1979.
“Of course, they’re totally miffed, they’re insulted, they’re saying there’s going to be some payback. Blah, blah, blah,” Babin said. “And yet at the same time they’re telling us that this is unjustified. They’re burning thousands and thousands of documents on their back porch.”
He asked why those at the Chinese consulate would be burning the documents, especially in the middle of a Texas summer.
“I don’t know why they need to be burning right now — it’s certainly not to keep warm. They’re trying to hide something,” he said.
“They are not a friend of ours, they are an adversary.”
Babin blamed China for the state the U.S. is in currently earlier during the phone call. He said the U.S. is facing incredible times and that nobody has ever seen anything like this.
“The American people are hurting. We got this thrust upon us, which came to us frankly from the Communist Chinese government’s coverup and deceitful actions,” he said. “It’s been thrust upon the entire world.”
Despite the impact on individual health, life and livelihood that COVID-19 has had on most Americans, Babin said the country is fighting its way back. He praised the CARES Act and told the board of directors that he voted for the $2.1 trillion bill.
“I voted for a bill that was $2.1 trillion — that’s with a “T.” That was the largest bill I think ever passed in the history of this country and put into law,” he said.
“So we passed the CARES Act and we are putting Americans and their well-being first. President Trump, his administration and Congress — on both sides of the aisle — are working to ensure every hospital, every small business, every U.S. citizen has the resources that they need in this time of national crisis.”
The U.S. went from the “best economy this country has seen in over 60 years” to one of the worst recessions since the Great Depression in the 1930s in just more than a few weeks, he said. But he said the U.S. has created nearly five million new jobs in the last month alone.
“Which is the highest job gain ever recorded in history, since we’ve been recording job creation,” he said.
He called this great news, while acknowledging the rising numbers of ill, and advocated for the continued reopening of the U.S. economy.
“The good news there is, even with escalating cases, our death rate and death toll is continuing to flatten out and fall,” he said. “And that’s very good news.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.