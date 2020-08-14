The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.
This brings the total number of positive tests in Angelina County to 2,269 and the total active cases to 1,075, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll.
The health district reported 1,906 positive tests, 860 estimated recoveries and 106 probable cases Friday afternoon.
The health district is now reporting probable cases and no longer be reporting deaths, as per the DSHS.
The DSHS reported 1,898 positive cases, 49 deaths and 860 recoveries in Angelina County as of 3:05 p.m. Friday.
Lufkin has now taken the No. 6 spot in the New York Times’ Top 15 U.S. Cities where new deaths are decreasing the most based on population.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported four active offender cases, 265 recovered offender cases, six active employee cases and 44 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility as of 5 p.m. Friday. Three are on medical restriction and four are in isolation.
The department also reported eight active offender cases, 21 recovered offender cases, 11 active employee cases and four recovered employee cases at the Diboll Prison Unit. There are 302 people on medical restriction, 11 in medical isolation and the facility is now on lockdown.
The TDCJ also reported 17 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations/ventilated, 17 adult ventilators in use and 27 available adult ventilators in Angelina County hospitals as of 5 p.m. Friday.
The council also reported 32 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to general units/isolation with six suspected cases. It also reports 14 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU, with no suspected cases listed.
The health district reported 769 positive cases, 54 probable cases and 192 recovered cases in Polk County, as well as 178 positive, six probable and 115 recovered in San Augustine County.
The DSHS also reported 520,593 positive cases, 9,602 deaths, an estimated 383,717 recoveries and an estimated 127,274 active cases across the state of Texas as of 3:05 p.m. Friday. Their dashboard states 7,018 new cases and 313 new deaths were reported on Friday.
