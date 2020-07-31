The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
This brings the total number of positive tests in Angelina County, including those from the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll, to 1,994.
The health district is reporting 1,647 positive tests, 860 recoveries and 14 deaths. The Angelina County Emergency Management COVID-19 page lists the same number of positives and recoveries, as well as 787 active cases and 31 deaths.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 1,134 active cases, 32 deaths and 401 recoveries as of 4:55 p.m. Thursday.
The New York Times national, city-based data set says Angelina County is on a downward trend for new cases, with an average of 32 new cases daily. This is down from the week of July 13, where they said Angelina County had an average of 67 new cases daily.
The Times has not updated its information for Lufkin since Wednesday, and still list the city as No. 13 for highest number of new deaths in the last two weeks.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is reporting 11 active offender cases and nine offender recoveries at the Diboll Unit. They also list three active employee cases. There are 472 offenders on medical restriction and 15 in medical isolation.
The Duncan Unit has four active offender cases and 269 recoveries. There are also nine active employee cases and 42 recoveries. No one is on medical restriction, but four people are in medical isolation.
Numbers reported by the Texas Department of Public Safety will fluctuate because they represent an active count rather than a historical count.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council is reporting 13 confirmed coronavirus cases in the intensive care unit and two suspected cases. They are taking up 30.6% of ICU beds available. They also report 39 confirmed coronavirus cases in general isolation with two suspected cases. They are taking up 26.1% of the general beds.
There are 18 COVID-19 patients utilizing ventilators and there are 27 total adult ventilators in use.
The health district reports 659 positive cases in Polk County with 192 recoveries and one death. In San Augustine, the health district is reporting 155 positive caes, 115 recoveries and 12 deaths.
Statewide, there have been 412,107 cases reported, 6,274 fatalities, 260,542 estimated recoveries and 145,291 estimated active cases. There were 8,800 new cases on Thursday and 322 newly reported fatalities.
