Texas doctors are preparing to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine after Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services announced guidelines for initial distributions.
The vaccines created by Moderna and Pfizer, two American companies, are currently being considered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As of Friday afternoon, neither had achieved FDA approval for distribution.
Infections are on the rise across Texas with 12,423 new cases and 206 new deaths reported on Thursday. By Friday at 2:10 p.m. there were 2,473 new infections and 51 new deaths statewide. Nationally, there have been 12,823,092 infections reported, with 142,739 new ones as of Friday afternoon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Local health officials had not updated the Angelina County & Cities Health District website with new COVID numbers Friday afternoon. There were 2,587 positive cases and 984 probable cases as of Tuesday.
The state reported an additional two fatalities in Angelina County since Wednesday. The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported on Friday that Angelina County has a 3.8% fatality rate.
On top of that, the number of hospitalizations also is on the rise in Angelina County, according to SETRAC. The organization reported four new hospitalizations on Friday, with 29 people in general isolation and 14 in the intensive care unit.
COVID-19 patients take up 23.5% of the hospital census and 18.07% of the number of operational beds. Both rates are up from the previous week and reflect similar numbers to the beginning and middle of July and the end of August to the start of September.
The governor intends to begin the process of distribution based on certain criteria:
■ If the person is a health care worker.
■ If they are a frontline worker.
■ If they are a member of vulnerable populations.
■ If they are affected by factors like demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.
From there, they will consider data-driven allocations and geographic diversity. Abbott’s announcement said they would prioritize transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking feedback.
“These guiding principles established by the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will ensure that the state of Texas swiftly distributes the COVID-19 vaccine to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Abbott said in a press release.
“This foundation for the allocation process will help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, protect the most vulnerable Texans and safeguard crucial state resources.”
Among the first to receive vaccines will be health care workers, and their definition includes: staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, emergency medical services and home care workers.
Lufkin Fire chief Jesse Moody and his wife, Kristie, were a part of the Pfizer study testing a vaccine in healthy adults against COVID-19. Jesse Moody advocates for the vaccine, although he did say he and his wife experienced symptoms after the second injection, solidifying their original assumptions that they’d received the actual vaccine, rather than the placebo.
“I had minor side effects. My wife’s side effects were a lot less than mine,” Moody said. “With the first dose she experienced more side effects than I did. On the first dose she had a low-class fever on the injection site. On the second dose she just had pain in her bicep and in her shoulder.”
She also had a minor headache, he said. But she didn’t feel rundown or anything. Moody had pain in his shoulder and elbow, a headache for two days and his stomach got upset, he said. He also felt rundown, which he likened to what someone who receives a flu shot would feel.
“Except for worse — the rundown feeling was worse,” he said. “The rundown feeling and those symptoms are from your body sensing the material for the vaccine and then creating antibodies for it. To me, it made me feel better because I know my body had a really robust response following the second dose.”
He was uncomfortable, he said. And the medicine Moody took didn’t seem to help during that time of discomfort, but none of what he went through lessened his belief in the vaccine.
“I had a good experience with it, we got what we wanted out of it. We ended up getting the vaccine,” Moody said.
Moody questioned whether he’d received the vaccine after the first dose, he and his wife were told it was a 50/50 chance that they would get it. But after his reaction to the second he was sure of it.
Because of this, Moody is unconcerned about wearing a mask but still plans to wear it wherever it is required because he wants to respect property owner’s rights to ask it of him.
“I respect their private property and I do what they request, but if there is no mask sign I don’t wear a mask at all,” he said. “Why would it? It’s no different from a measles vaccine, a mumps vaccine — all the other vaccines we’ve had.”
