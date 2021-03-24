The East Texas Food Bank on Tuesday opened the Deep East Texas Resource Center at 105 Lofton St. in Lufkin.
The center will function as a food pantry for Deep East Texas in North Lufkin. It was opened in partnership with the T.L.L. Temple Foundation.
“We’re really excited because outside of a food pantry, this really is a resource center,” communications and marketing director Lauren Barnes said. “We know if a family needs resources, they likely have other needs, as well. So we really wanted to be able to provide a one-stop-shop of all those programs and services.”
The East Texas Food Bank and the T.L.L. Temple Foundation have been working for years on this project. The foundation is extremely dedicated to uplifting this community and wanted to make the center happen, so it helped by providing a grant in July, Barnes said.
“Food insecurity affects a significant number of people in East Texas, and that is why reducing hunger is one of our top priorities,” said Wynn Rosser, president and CEO of the foundation. “The Deep East Texas Resource Center in Lufkin will play an important role in reducing food insecurity in Angelina County and the 10 other rural counties the foundation shares with ETFB.”
Those interested can visit the pantry with a mask or be provided one at the door and go through a quick temperature check.
Visitors can park in the lot and answer screener questions from volunteers to receive food if they are not comfortable coming inside because of COVID-19 concerns.
“There’s no ID or paperwork necessary, but you will need to give a verbal declaration of a few items like your name, monthly income, home many people are in your household, your address and your birthday,” Barnes said.
Those inside can go through the pantry and pick out their desired items with a shopping cart. Volunteers will be present to assist.
“We’ve got a lot of variety if you’ve got a different diet or different things in your household that will work better, you can actually come here and pick out those items,” Barnes said.
Different partner agencies will come into the center to offer resources to the community, as well, Barnes said. The center’s Benefits Assistance Team can help individuals apply for resources like SNAP or WIC or Medicaid, and the Greater East Texas Community Action Program can help with utility and home assistance.
In the future, the center’s Nutrition Education Team will offer cooking classes and events, and they hope to partner with local partners to offer health screenings, FAFSA workshops and more, Barnes said.
The pantry will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays as well as 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
“With the resource center open during evening hours, more people have an opportunity to obtain assistance,” Rosser said. “Evening hours also allow more people to volunteer and serve their community.”
For more information, visit DETRC.org or call 215-0957.
