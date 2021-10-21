Lufkin ISD announced on Thursday that effective Monday there will be new mask-related procedures for the district.
As previously announced, the district is suspending the mask mandate as its staff and/or student COVID-19 positive cases have been below 75 for the previous 10 consecutive school days.
However, if COVID-19 cases rise within the district, parents and staff will be notified when the mask mandate is reinstated. Masks will also be required after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“With so many traveling during the holidays, we feel it is best for our staff and students to return to school after Thanksgiving wearing masks for hopefully a temporary time period,” superintendent Lynn Torres said.
This decision comes after the district reviewed their COVID-19 dashboard data after 45 school days and with recommendation from local pediatrician Dr. Jeff Glass, Torres said.
Torres does, however, continue to strongly encourage mask wearing, vaccinations, social distancing, proper hand washing and keeping students and staff home when sick for as long as the virus is still spreading in the community, she said.
“We will stay informed with our local health department and the recommendation of our local pediatricians on what is best for the health and safety of our staff and students,” she said.
