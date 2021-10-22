Every chair was full at the Lufkin ISD board meeting Thursday night as parents and community members showed up to speak about topics including the district’s mask mandate and bullying.
Before allowing audience members to speak, board president Hall Henderson addressed recent statements that superintendent Lynn Torres was not paying attention when each person was speaking. Henderson asked Torres to hold up her notepad before telling the audience that Torres would be taking notes as they were speaking, as she had done in the past.
“That’s what she’s doing — taking great notes that she can report back to our board; we take those notes very seriously,” he said.
Parent Chelsey McClendon, who spoke at last month’s meeting regarding the mask mandate, said she was hoping the board would completely reverse the mandate — which it conditionally suspended about an hour before the meeting — but that, unfortunately, she was wrong.
“It’s disappointing that our voices were not heard,” she said.
“Let me be clear: There is nothing conspiratorial about severe dermatitis on the face of a 6-year-old caused by a mask; there is nothing conspiratorial about a child suffering from anxiety, chronic headaches, brain fog, difficulty breathing or oxygen levels dropping below an acceptable rate,” she said.
Parent Gene Hazell then passed out to school board members what he said was a German study on the adverse effects of wearing a face mask to all members of the board. He said his son is always tired because of wearing a mask.
“A number of teachers have told me in private that they’re not able to do their jobs efficiently because they’re not able to understand their students and their students are not able to understand them because they’re muzzled like rabid dogs — in other words, there’s no communication in the classroom,” he said.
Henderson then spoke to the audience, urging them to go to the LISD website for more information as the mask mandate has been suspended earlier in the day.
Parent Miranda Dolder then spoke to the board on behalf of her son, Camden. Currently, Camden is serving 45 days in alternative school after being in a fight in September, she said. Dolder said she told Camden to tell her what happened.
“Camden’s words were true: ‘This kid has been messing with me all year. I told him to leave me alone and I don’t want any trouble. He seeks me out in the lunch room and shoves me hard and takes my drink. He’s aggressive,’” she said.
Dolder then said that her son had been chased, jumped from behind and violently pushed. Dolder said LHS administrators told Camden the bullying was his fault for not telling anyone. Dolder asked the board for the tape from the lunch room so “justice could be served,” she said.
“I need the lunch room tape before it disappears because, quite frankly, I have no faith in the LHS administration,” she said.
Henderson ended the meeting by further addressing the fact that LISD suspended its mask mandate. He said the administration looked at the COVID-19 dashboard, and numbers had decreased, which may be due to masks or community strength, he said.
“Whatever it is, our students are going to class, and they’re going to class healthy, and that’s what’s most important to this board and this administration,” he said.
