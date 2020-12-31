It's been 291 days since reports of the first COVID-19 case were first mentioned in Angelina County. It's been 281 days since local officials announced that case.
It's been 237 days since officials announced the first coronavirus-related death — Maria Hernandez, a 63-year-old Pilgrim’s employee.
“This woman’s passing reminds us of the serious consequences of COVID-19,” city of Lufkin director of public safety Gerald Williamson said at the time.
“While our economy has been ordered open by the state, the responsibility to do everything we can to minimize the spread of this disease remains on us. Please stay vigilant with personal hygiene and social distancing, wear a mask in public and take extra precautions if you are at high risk. Please keep her family, friends and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers.”
And in that time, 139 other Angelina County residents have died from the virus, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
The county is in the middle of its second wave as cases increase and fatalities become more frequent.
State data show there have been 41 coronavirus-related deaths since Dec. 1. There were 11 fatalities reported in October and six in November.
And since March, 3,532 people have reported positive cases to the Angelina County & Cities Health District and 1,957 people are believed to have had the virus but are only counted as probables.
The state reported 958 active cases on Dec. 30 — not including the latest reports from the local health district.
Despite the loss and grief this virus has caused in many local families, the effects of this virus spread further than just to the ill. It touched nearly every facet of the community, from hospital workers and first responders to large and small businesses, nonprofits, schools, nursing homes, churches and the court systems — just name it.
The community still fights to overcome challenges the new socially distant world presents while keeping their heads above water.
At the start of the pandemic, extra effort was taken across the county to thank and to help the frontline workers in the local hospitals who nervously waited to care for COVID-19 infected patients. A prayer vigil held in March brought together hundreds of families in vehicles to let the healthcare workers know they were loved and respected.
Meanwhile, elderly in the care of nursing homes were isolated from friends and families for months, resorting to special visitations through windows and doors because the virus is far more deadly for the elderly and sick.
Small businesses were hit hard this year. A total of 86 businesses and nonprofits were offered segments of the $500,000 We Love Lufkin grant the city created using the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Hundreds across the area received millions in Payment Protection Plan loans as well as loans from individual banks.
Regardless of the additional stimulus, though, most still fought tooth and nail to remain operational during and after the shutdowns, especially bars and restaurants.
Unemployment rose to 11.6% in April and May in Lufkin, and to 11.8% in those same months in Angelina County in the middle of the shutdowns.
Records provided online by the Texas Workforce Commission only go back to 1976, but they show that between 1976 and 2019, Angelina County’s highest unemployment rate in that 43-year timespan was in 1993 with 10.7%.
Lufkin’s records in the same timespan show the highest rate of unemployment was in 2009 with 9.6%.
Unemployment in November 2020 was 8.4% in Angelina County and 8.2% in Lufkin.
Several local churches overcame the issue of socially distant services by holding service in their parking lots using loudspeakers and FM transmitters. Others looked for ways to stagger the crowds, holding multiple services over the course of the day.
Schools shut down in the spring, prompting canceled proms and unique graduation ceremonies. Kids began learning online, which showed the disparities in regions with high speed-internet access and those without.
As fall hit, districts scrambled to create “COVID-friendly” classrooms and systems that would allow them to begin teaching in person and online. Cases began to mount in districts across the county after Thanksgiving and before Christmas break, state data show.
Students infected with the virus or living with someone who has have been asked to quarantine and revert to online schooling in the meantime.
Courts have been operating at a low capacity and online as often as possible in Angelina County. The Angelina County Commissioners recently approved a request by District Judge Bob Inselmann to begin holding proceedings in the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin so they can space people out and begin to tackle the ever-growing pile of criminal cases.
All the while, people are waiting for one of the two vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration produced by Pfizer and Moderna.
Locally, initial vaccinations have begun in the St. Luke’s Health-Memorial and Woodland Heights Medical Center hospitals for frontline workers such as nurses and doctors in the COVID-19 units.
Brookshire Brothers recently announced the initial allotments of vaccines to their pharmacies that are to be given to healthcare and frontline workers first that will be available this week.
