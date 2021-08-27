Hudson ISD announced Friday afternoon that its attendance rate district-wide was at 89%.
The district is currently in stage 4 of its health mitigation protocol. If the district’s attendance rate continues to fall and reaches 85%, it will move to stage 3. At this stage, the district would begin restricting visitor access, assess processes to increase social distancing, limit, or prohibit, field trips or potentially close a campus for a short amount of time for deep cleaning, superintendent Donny Webb said.
“As we continue to track daily case counts, we have seen some patterns that cause the need to address quarantine requirements at this time,” Webb said. “This is the reason for the change to our procedures.”
The district had the following report of COVID-19 cases, both test-confirmed and presumptive positive, for the week of Aug. 23-27:
■ Monday: five staff members, 20 students (This includes the prior weekend report)
■ Tuesday: one staff member, 14 students
■ Wednesday: four staff members, 22 students
■ Thursday: three staff members, 14 students
■ Friday: one staff member, seven students (as of Friday afternoon)
Due to this, these student-related procedures will go into effect Monday:
■ Students who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 are advised to quarantine.
■ If a student lives with someone who has tested positive, they must quarantine for 10 days if symptoms do not develop; if symptoms do develop, the student must be tested for confirmation or remain at home as a presumptive positive case.
■ If a student returns to school after 10 days of quarantine and then begins to exhibit symptoms, they will be sent home until receiving negative confirmation of COVID-19 testing or an alternate diagnosis.
■ The district asks that if a student is sent home from school with COVID-19 symptoms, they don’t return to school until receiving a negative COVID test or an alternate diagnosis.
In other news, the Hudson school board has called for a special meeting at noon Monday. Webb will be proposing for the board to approve 10 days of paid leave for COVID-related issues for its staff, retroactive from the beginning of Hudson's contract period.
"I feel this special meeting is urgent to provide staff with some peace of mind at this time," he said in an email to staff. "Times are very difficult now and we do appreciate each one of you."
