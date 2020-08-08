Hudson ISD has released its “working/fluid” return to school guidance to parents.
The email from Superintendent Donny Webb said the plan may and likely will change with current practice and recommendations from the state, local or federal agencies as they are released.
“Please use this as guidance to help make a decision for remote instruction or on-campus instruction,” the email states. “Online registration is extended another day to allow time for reading over this document and making the best decision for your child.”
Registration was hindered by a cyber attack on the district’s website provider, but Webb provided parents with a work-around that linked directly to the Skyward parent registration portal.
The guidance states that the district is dedicated to providing a “safe atmosphere in the most realistic manner possible.”
There will likely be situations that necessitate temporary school closure due to positive COVID-19 cases in school, the guidance states.
“One thing we have certainly learned over the last few months is the importance of remaining flexible and ready to make adjustments when the need arises,” the guidance states. “Our goal is to offer face-to-face (on-campus) instruction and remote (asynchronous) instruction beginning August 17th, 2020. There is no ‘one size fits all’ approach to reopening schools across the state of Texas. We must be prepared for any quick decision regarding the operation of campuses.”
The 24-page document provides information on arrival and dismissal, attendance and enrollment, bus transportation, campus events and visitors, cleaning and disinfecting protocols, and more.
Specific guidance for each campus also was included.
The document states that each campus is developing entry/arrival and dismissal plans to meet social distancing requirements. By staggering students, the district hopes to management movement in the building and decrease risk of crowding.
The district will be required to take daily attendance with face-to-face and remote instruction.
“This means students will have to be present in-person and/or engaged in learning each day to be counted as present for credit purposes,” the document states.
Attendance for remote learning will be documented by the interactions with educators and the engagement level with lessons and assignments within the Learning Management System.
“Hudson ISD is committed to supporting a parent’s choice of instructional format,” the document states. “It is not the desire to directly or indirectly force a student to participate in on-campus or remote instruction. However, students that attend remote learning must remain in that setting until the end of the grading period (9-week grading period). Due to unforeseen circumstances, students may opt out of on-campus instruction at any time. If a student must be quarantined that is enrolled in the on-campus model, he/she will be placed on ‘temporary remote status’ and may return to the campus after meeting the requirements established in protocol.”
The district is asking students and staff to take their own temperatures daily before arriving at school and anyone with a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher should not come to school or visit a Hudson ISD facility.
Students and staff will also be required to report to Hudson ISD if they have come into close contact with an individual who is lab-confirmed with COVID-19 or if they themselves have COVID-19 symptoms.
Bus drivers will be trained in COVID-19 safety protocols, students ages 10 and older will be required to wear a mask while on the bus, high-touch areas will be disinfected between routes, siblings will be seated together or in close proximity and students will be seated as socially distant as possible.
Breakfast and lunch will be served in the cafeteria with limited entree items with food items prepackaged and boxed when possible to minimize face-to-face contact in the cafeteria line.
All tables will have plexiglass dividers and social distancing rules will be in place. Campuses may add extra lunch times to comply with these rules.
Grab-n-go meals with hot lunch and a shelf-stable breakfast will be served at distribution sites on campus for virtual students. Students will be assigned a campus and allowed to pick up their lunches during the last 15 minutes of the campus lunch period.
The district is forgoing any non-essential large group gatherings during the fall such as field trips, assemblies, Meet the Teacher, Open House and more to avoid potential exposure.
