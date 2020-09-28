After a week and a half of searching, the Lufkin Panthers have found a replacement game for the Nacogdoches contest, which was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The Panthers will play a true road game at Nederland at 7 p.m. Friday.
Nacogdoches made the cancellation announcement on Sept. 18, leaving Lufkin head coach Todd Quick searching for a replacement for the Panthers’ final non-district tune-up.
Nederland was originally scheduled to play Houston Austin on Friday before that game was canceled.
Lufkin and Nederland agreed to play on Friday night.
Lufkin is coming off a 70-32 loss to Tyler Legacy in the season opener.
Nederland had its opener canceled and is coming off a 4-7 record and bi-district showing in 2019.
An announcement on ticket availability will be made later in the week.
