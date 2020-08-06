Despite the curve for new COVID-19 cases seemingly flattening, the death rate from the virus is growing in Angelina County.
The New York Times now lists Lufkin as the No. 9 city in the U.S. with the highest number of new deaths per 1,000 in the last two weeks. They say the city had 24 new deaths in the last two weeks and that number is still growing.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported two new deaths Thursday afternoon, bringing the total to 40.
Lufkin was listed as No. 31 for new cases in the last two weeks with a flat or decreasing rate. The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of positive tests in Angelina County to 2,151, including those reported by the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll.
The New York Times still lists the city as having 1,755 cases and 38 deaths, so it does not include updates from the last day or so.
The health district reported 1,796 positive tests, 860 estimated recoveries and 41 probable cases Thursday afternoon.
The health district will now be reporting probable cases and will no longer be reporting deaths, as per the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The DSHS reported 1,769 positive cases and 40 deaths in Angelina County as of 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
As of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the TDCJ reported four active offender cases, 268 recovered offender cases, seven active employee cases and 44 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility.
They also reported 15 active offender cases, 11 recovered offender cases, four active employee cases and two recovered employee cases at the Diboll Prison Unit.
The TDCJ also reported 17 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
The health district also reported 748 positive cases, 28 probable cases and 192 recovered cases in Polk County. The Centers for Disease Control reported 22 COVID-19 related deaths just in one nursing home, but the state has only reported 11 deaths in the county.
San Augustine County has 162 positive, one probable and 115 recoveries, according to the health district. The state also reports 11 fatalities in the county.
The Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council reported three COVID suspected admitted, 11 COVID-19 hospitalizations/ventilated, 22 adult ventilators in use and 27 available adult ventilators in Angelina County hospitals as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
They reported 12 confirmed COVID cases in the Intensive Care Unit and one suspected. There were 38 confirmed in general isolation and two suspected.
The DSHS also reported 467,484 positive cases, 7,803 deaths, an estimated 323,804 recoveries and an estimated 135,878 active cases across the state of Texas as of 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Their dashboard states 7,598 new cases and 306 new deaths were reported on Thursday.
