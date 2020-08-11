WELLS — Orange and pirate-themed decorations filled the drive between campuses at Wells ISD Monday during the drive-thru meet the teacher.
Parents and students drove to their grade's table, met their teacher and picked up necessary orientation items like packets and devices. Students in fourth through 12th grade all had a laptop, and Wi-Fi hotspots were available on a limited basis, Superintendent Jill Gaston said.
"It's actually a very traditional meet the teacher in a nontraditional way," Gaston said.
Five-year-old Iain Butler said he felt weird about going back to school, but he was excited to see his teachers and learn his ABCs again.
Iain's mom, Savannah Butler, said he has really been missing school and he enjoyed seeing his pre-K teacher from the year prior.
She said she was nervous for the next year, but she knew he was ready to go back. She said the meet the teacher event was nice for both of them.
Senior Oscar Aguillon said he was excited for senior year. He will be attending in-person this year.
"Hopefully we'll come in strong, and I'll finish my schoolwork and try to make a future out of this," he said. "Hopefully, the coronavirus doesn't come back and ruin our senior year.
Kindergarten teacher Michelle Williamson said the event has really been rewarding because they have been able to see the kids smiles that they missed during the "longest spring break ever."
"It's been really rewarding to see them even from a distance," Williamson said. "We're so excited for them to come back."
Kindergarten and first-grade teacher Alison Thigpen agreed and expressed sadness that they missed out on weeks of seeing their previous class.
"We will do whatever we have to do to be able to teach," Williamson said.
"We're glad to be able to teach — face-to-face or remotely, as long as we're teaching," Thigpen said.
"We're all in this together," Williamson said.
"We've got this," Thigpen said.
Middle school and high school principal Kristel Hise said the event was really refreshing because it gave the teachers a chance to safely interact with their kids on a personal level.
"We're able to set them up for virtual learning for the next couple of weeks by doing this," Hise said. "It's gone very smoothly. We haven't had any issues."
Gaston said her biggest hope for the next semester is to get back to a sense of normal as soon as possible, which will be dependent on COVID-19 numbers and keeping kids and staff safe.
In an Aug. 1 special meeting, the board decided that the district would come back to school remotely this fall because of the way the TEA defined contact tracing.
"It would be really easy to imagine that, in the right scenario, one high school student who came down with COVID, could bounce through all of our high school teachers in one day," Gaston said. "It was easy to imagine how in one day, with one case, we could close our high school."
After the TEA changed its definition of close contact that took into account safety precautions like masks and social distancing, the district decided to conduct a phased reopening.
"We decided to go ahead and use the opportunity that the state gave us to phase kids in so that we can hopefully get our systems in place for the safety of both the kids and our employees," Gaston said.
Students ages pre-K through fourth grade will go back to school in-person first, followed by fifth through eighth grade followed by ninth through 12th grade. Everyone should be back to school by Aug. 31.
