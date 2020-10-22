As an Air Force veteran, a physician, a Latina, a Texan and a mother, I have shaped my life around overcoming obstacles and inequities wherever I saw or felt them: in education, in the military, in entrepreneurship and, over the last 10 years, in access to health care.
Yet whether I’m speaking as a physician, a small business owner or a citizen, I have never felt that the nation’s health has been more precarious. And by health, I do not only mean our vulnerability to the coronavirus. I’ve seen small businesses shuttered; I’ve seen our hospitals overwhelmed; I’ve seen some of my patients inquiring about food banks.
So, when I say I’m concerned about our health, I’m also talking about our economic health, which also is fraying as the pandemic wears on and relief packages that would offer help fail to materialize.
Until August, many were insulated from the worst of the pandemic thanks to the supplemental unemployment insurance, relief checks and Paycheck Protection Program loans.
But now we have a situation in which the Senate refuses to bring a comprehensive package passed by the House to a vote and is casting doubts on attempts to negotiate a new deal while the White House has been wildly erratic on the issue.
And what is the Senate busily attending to instead? Trying to rush through a Supreme Court nomination that the nation thinks should wait.
A new survey by Small Business for America’s Future shows small business owners continue to suffer from the economic fallout of the pandemic and have much different priorities for our leaders. Of the 1,500 entrepreneurs surveyed, 80% said Congress should prioritize economic relief and election security over confirming a Supreme Court justice.
The findings are hardly surprising. The survey shows that 15% of small business owners say they may not make it to the end of the month without more economic relief and a third won’t make it past the end of the year.
You’ve certainly seen the “permanently closed” and “Goodbye, community” signs in your neighborhood.
Or maybe you lost your day care center or favorite restaurant. This is happening everywhere.
A report from the National Bureau of Economic Research shows that between February and May the number of active business owners in the U.S. fell from 15 million to 12.8 million, a 15% decline in just three months. Last month, Yelp reported that 55% of businesses listed as closed on its platform have closed for good
The sad part of this is that, unlike reining in the virus or creating a vaccine, a relief package is the one thing that could be done swiftly. Could be — but isn’t.
The stalling is hard to fathom. Have these legislators walked their Main Streets lately? Have they seen the emptied storefronts, listened to the desperation of PPP recipients whose loans didn’t save them, talked to restaurant owners struggling with a takeout model? Have they forgotten all the lip service they have paid over the years to the nation’s most at-risk entrepreneurs?
Doubtful, because if they had, they would know that small businesses are imperiled. According to an earlier SBAF survey, 80% of small business owners expect COVID-19 to disrupt business for the rest of 2020, if not longer.
Like me, these small business owners believe that controlling the virus is the crucial step in saving the economy. In the survey, 68% say we need a nationwide plan for reopening safely. The same number say such a plan would give businesses a better chance of surviving the pandemic.
Washington has always been good at paying lip service to the nation’s small business owners. Small businesses employ 59 million people, nearly 48% of the country’s workforce.
In Texas, those numbers are about the same: 99% of businesses in Texas are small and collectively they employ 48.1 million people, 45.1% of the state workforce.
It will be small business, job by job, block by block, shop by shop, that will lead us out of this recovery.
Lip service isn’t what’s needed now. A relief package is.
