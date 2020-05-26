Although the school year is coming to a close, Angelina County students will still have a chance to have a prom in July.
“A Night to Remember” prom is set for July 10 at Sweet Caroline, 601 S. Bynum St. in Lufkin. Tickets are already on sale, with a limited amount of 100 available. As of May 22, 90 tickets were still available for sale. Students will need to bring their tickets with them to attend the prom. Tickets cost $25 for individuals and $50 for couples and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Several individuals are working together in planning and contributing to the prom to make it possible for Angelina County students.
“I’m always brainstorming fun, unique and creative community outreach projects,” said Chasity Boatman, owner of Lufkin’s Marco’s Pizza and coordinator for the prom. “Community outreach projects are one of my biggest passions. Last year it had been 10 years since my husband and I’s high school prom together, so I put together an adult prom that benefited the Alzheimer’s Association. Everyone who attended had a blast, and I planned on doing the same event this year.
“However, after seeing that the high school students were unable to attend their regular prom, I decided to switch the event to a cater to them instead. High school seniors have had to miss out on so many monumental milestones already, and I felt confident that if I posted on our Marco’s Pizza Facebook page that I could get the community to rally behind putting a prom on.
‘‘What I love most about our community is that we look out for one another, care for one another and help out when we can. I immediately received positive feedback online, and Barbara Havard with Sweet Caroline, OH SNAP Photography, and The Big Picture Event Planning and Rentals; Sabrina Guerrero with SG Photography; and Ashley Conlon with Bloom Beauty Lounge all offered to help me. I’ve really appreciated the time and creativity that they’ve put into this event with me. I think it will be a spectacular night, and I’m looking forward to seeing the seniors have a memorable evening.”
Boatman said the schools are not involved with the prom but would appreciate the information being shared to students and their families if possible.
“Anything that can get the word out,” she said.
Like the previous event for adults, this year’s prom for high school students will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
“While a prom and the Alzheimer’s Association may not be the most conventional pairing, I think it’s important to keep things fresh, new, and interesting for the public so they don’t tire of the same events,” Boatman said. “Due to COVID-19, nonprofits are not receiving the donations and funding they regularly would from the public, so it’s more important now than ever before to support them.
“The Alzheimer’s Association holds a special place in my heart. I’ve attended the Walk to End Alzheimer’s locally for several years purely to show support since so many people suffer from this disease. But a year and a half ago when I found my biological father, I found out that my biological grandpa suffered from Alzheimer’s. Then the Alzheimer’s Association became a very personal cause to me. My grandpa passed away a few months ago, but he lived a full life. He was a WWII veteran, and dearly loved by his family.”
Boatman is ever thankful to those who have helped to the event, including Confections, Grandough Bakery Company and Biscuit Eater Bakery, which are all donating desserts for the night.
Those who are interested in donating to the event, such as prizes for raffles, may contact ashley@thebloombeautylounge.com. People interested in volunteering may contact tbpeventslufkin@gmail.com.
Finally, those who wish to make monetary donations to the event may send funds over Paypal to paypal.me/covidprom2020. Any additional funds that do not help cover the cost of the prom will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.
