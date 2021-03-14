Officials running Angelina County’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic set up a way for people who want to volunteer at the clinics to do so.
Those interested in volunteering to help can sign up by going to ETXCOVIDVACCINE.com and looking for the volunteer tab. When the tab is clicked on, a Gmail pops up for parties to tell officials they’re interested.
The clinics have received help from organizations across the spectrum, including people receiving the shots or those transporting family members to receive the shots, nonprofits and even some from Hudson High School’s National Honor Society.
“Students volunteered during their spring break this past week and several are returning,” Jane Ainsworth, who has coordinated volunteers, said. “There have been more than 150 individuals who’ve volunteered.”
Medical professionals also have volunteered their time, Ainsworth said. Patricia Jones coordinates those volunteers and has had support from retired nurses and physicians, nursing staff and community health organizations. Angelina College nursing students also continue to volunteer their time.
“How heartwarming to see the incredible volunteer support from so many areas of Angelina County," Ainsworth said. "Between medical and non-medical volunteers, we can have between 65-80 volunteers each day in addition to the fabulous staff from the Angelina County and Cities Health District.”
