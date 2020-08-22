The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 late Friday, bringing the county’s total number of positive cases to 2,344, including cases from the Diboll Prison Unit and the Rufus H. Duncan Geriatric Prison Facility in Diboll.
Of the 1,964 positive COVID-19 tests the health department is reporting for Angelina County, 1,769 of those are cases from which patients have recovered from the virus.
With updates from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the total number of active cases is 156 — down from 1,060 active cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Active cases — those testing positive and considered contagious — are determined by subtracting fatalities and recoveries from the county’s now 2,344 cumulative cases since the first case was confirmed in March.
Recoveries, however, are presumed after a period of two weeks or more. Patients are not retested to determine if they have recovered, according to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services. Instead, they are considered recovered after 14 days if they were not hospitalized, or after 32 days if they were.
The health district also listed 178 probable cases in Angelina County late Friday.
The Department of State Health Services was reporting 58 COVID-19 deaths in Angelina County as of 3:30 p.m. Friday — three more than were reported Thursday.
The TDCJ reported four active offender cases, 263 recovered offender cases, six active employee cases and 44 recovered employee cases in the Duncan facility as of 7 p.m. Friday. There are 22 patients on medical restriction and four in isolation.
The department also reported three active offender cases, 26 recovered offender cases, six active employee cases and nine recovered employee cases at the Diboll Prison Unit. There are 304 patients on medical restriction and six in isolation. The facility is on lockdown.
The TDCJ also reported 19 deaths at the Duncan Unit.
With seven new cases added Friday afternoon, Nacogdoches County’s estimated number of active cases of coronavirus dropped to 78.
After peaking at 442 Aug. 7, the number of active cases in Nacogdoches County dropped below 100 this week for the first time since late June. But the virus continues to impact plans. Summer band rehearsals at Nacogdoches High were halted Thursday after an attendee tested positive for the virus.
Masks and distancing were in place at summer practices and tests were being administered to those who had been closest to the person testing positive, NISD officials said. Still, the remainder of summer practices have been canceled as a precaution.
A falling case count is welcome news for Stephen F. Austin State University, which begins its fall semester Monday. Thousands of students are back on campus, and enrollment has remained about the same as in spring, university officials have said.
Everyone on the campus is required to wear a face mask, and some buildings and activities are restricted.
On Friday, Texas surpassed 11,000 coronavirus deaths and reported more than 4,600 confirmed new cases, yet the number of patients hospitalized because of the virus continues to fall.
Earlier this week, Texas became just the fourth state to surpass 10,000 deaths, but the toll has rapidly mounted as the state continues to add hundreds of new deaths daily in this month.
Gov. Greg Abbott also announced federal approval for some jobless Texans to receive an additional $300 a week through President Donald Trump’s offer of stripped-down unemployment benefits. Those out of work had been receiving an extra federally funded $600 a week, but that boost expired at the end of July.
The DSHS reported that an estimated 5,500 coronavirus patients were hospitalized Friday, which is nearly half as many as July's peak.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
