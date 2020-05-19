The Angelina County & Cities Health District announced the second COVID-19 related fatality Tuesday afternoon.
“The Angelina County & Cities Health District is saddened to report the second death of an Angelina County resident who tested positive for COVID-19,” an email from director Sharon Shaw said. “The individual passed away at their residence on Friday, May 15, in Diboll.”
Diboll city manager Gerry Boren and Angelina County Sheriff's Office Capt. Alton Lenderman said officers and deputies arrived on the scene of the death on Porter Road in the outskirts of Diboll.
Lenderman said the individual was a man in his 80s but would not release the identity because it was a medical call. Lenderman said the death was reported by family around 10 a.m. Friday.
The deputy who responded to the call has been quarantined and was not able to write the report for the call, Lenderman said.
"We're always sad about a death in our community," Boren said. "Our hearts go out to their family, for sure. All I ask, as all community and state leaders, is for our citizens to practice the safe standards that are established."
The first reported death was 63-year-old Pilgrim’s Pride employee and Lufkin resident Maria Hernandez. She was found in her home after a relative asked for a welfare check, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
“This woman’s passing reminds us of the serious consequences of COVID-19,” city of Lufkin director of public safety Gerald Williamson said in a previous edition of The Lufkin Daily News. “While our economy has been ordered open by the state, the responsibility to do everything we can to minimize the spread of this disease remains on us.
“Please stay vigilant with personal hygiene and social distancing, wear a mask in public and take extra precautions if you are at high risk. Please keep her family, friends and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers.”
As of Monday, Angelina County had 154 positive tests, 1,008 tests completed, 54 estimated recovered and two hospitalized. Polk County had 50 positive tests, and San Augustine County had 26 positive tests with one death.
The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office is reporting 237 positive cases, 1,323 tests given, an estimated 128 recovered and 15 deaths.
The Texas Health and Human Services Department is reporting 48,693 positive tests, 1,347 fatalities, 28,371 estimated recovered and 723,013 total tests taken statewide.
