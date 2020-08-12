JBS and Pilgrim’s Pride will invest a total of $6.5 million in five Texas cities — including Lufkin — as an act of goodwill to help communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initiative, dubbed “Hometown Strong,” adds to the commitments both companies have made to protect employees and ensure job security during the global pandemic and national recession.
Lufkin was named one of five communities where the business plans to partner with local leadership to determine the needs of the community and create investment projects to strengthen those towns, a press release from the company said. Also included were Cactus, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches and Waco.
“Our success as a company is dependent on the success of the communities where we live and work,” said Fabio Sandri, interim president and CEO of Pilgrim's, which includes chicken facilities in all five cities.
“We want to be a good neighbor, and we believe this is an opportunity to move our hometowns forward in a positive way.”
Dozens of Lufkin employees have reached out on multiple occasions to express fear and frustration over the company’s treatment of them during the pandemic.
The company said it has “invested more than $100 million to enhance safeguards for team members and nearly $100 million to reward them with thank-you bonuses and increased wages.”
At one point, the “poultry processing” industry was the leading cause of unemployment in Angelina County, according to the Texas Workforce Commission UI Claimant Dashboard. It has since dropped to No. 3, below limited-service restaurants and full-service restaurants.
Both companies said they hired more than 1,000 new members in charge of additional, around-the-clock sanitization and cleaning services, as well as to provide education, training and to enforce COVID-19 preventative measures.
Both companies have a significant role in the Texas economy, contributing nearly 10,000 jobs and paying more than $2.1 billion to growers and producers. Their combined annual payroll is more than $372 million, with capital investments more than $326 million in the last five years, according to the press release.
“Thanks to JBS USA and Pilgrim’s Hometown Strong initiative, Texas will have even more support and greater access to crucial resources as we respond to COVID-19,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.
“This $6.5 million investment will help strengthen community infrastructure, provide additional COVID-19 response and relief resources, and help alleviate food insecurity. I am grateful to JBS USA and Pilgrim’s for their commitment to supporting their hardworking employees, as well as their communities.”
