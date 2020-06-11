Manhattan Fine Dining donated 70 meals to Lufkin’s first responders Wednesday morning.
Owner Destin Sabani said he wanted to give the food in appreciation for all that first responders do for the community. He said many businesses who are a part of the Texas Restaurant Association are doing similar things in their communities.
“Everybody is doing this, so why not me?” Sabani said. “I’m doing my civic duties and helping these guys for doing such a great job.”
Detective Cody Jackson said the food was appreciated, especially right now as the department has been quite busy with COVID-19.
“It’s nice to have some kind of appreciation. That way you know you’re not forgotten,” Jackson said.
Fire Chief Jesse Moody said Sabani is a fine example of what local business does for the city as he goes above and beyond to serve, especially during Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“It does make the men feel appreciated,” Moody said. “A lot of our guys do the job because they get a big sense of reward out of helping people. So when they hear back from people, it makes them feel better about what they’re doing every day.”
Sabani said he wanted to be a part of building his community back up as so many have been going through such a tough time in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody is facing a problem they’ve never faced before, so everybody is trying to help each other to get out of this,” he said. “As a community, by getting together, we can make it happen. On the other hand, if these guys are not doing their job, then we are in trouble. They are there every time you need, whatever you need, they are there doing their job.”
Sabani has been one of those affected by the pandemic as he had to close the restaurant for seven weeks. The restaurant didn’t open until May 1 and is still only open for dinner. However, he had the ability to help people, so he was going to do that.
Sabani said he hopes to continue to help by providing 50 meals for both hospitals in Lufkin soon.
“It’s a terrible situation when you think a little bit further and try to see what’s happening around the corner. It’s a lot of stuff you don’t want to see, don’t want to know, but it’s the reality that we are facing,” he said.
“The best way is to get together, stand strong, protect each other, and we will overcome. If somebody is weak, we will pull them out of the situation and move on.”
